EoU arrests key Q-paper leak accused from Patna

The Economic Offences Unit (EoU) of Bihar on December 8 nabbed Sanjay Kumar Prabhat, a key member of the notorious Sanjeev Mukhia gang, from Gola Road in Patna, officers said on Wednesday. He is alleged to have been involved in TRE-3 and other exam paper leaks, with his network having wings in states like Uttarakhand and Telangana. Sanjay Kumar Prabhat

Prabhat has interestingly been active in Bihar politics. He was a candidate in recent assembly elections as an independent from Barbigha constituency and was polled 1,446 votes. In 2005, he contested as Rashtriya Janata Dal candidate from Govindpur assembly in Nawada district, He could barely get 15,000 votes.

He is a resident of Shekhopur Sarai in Sheikhpura district.

Prabhat’s arrest is said to be part of the statewide EoU intelligence-based crackdown on active examination syndicates in view of the upcoming recruitment exams. The Driver Constable Recruitment Examination is scheduled on December 10, followed by the Enforcement Sub-Inspector (Transport Department) Examination organised by the Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) on December 14.

According to a statement issued by the Bihar police, “Prabhat admitted to earning large sums by leaking question papers of various competitive exams.” He had reportedly been collecting admit cards and documents from aspirants, promising them success in upcoming examinations.

Police said that Prabhat has been an active member of the Sanjeev Mukhia gang, which has been involved in multiple high-profile examination scams.

EoU DIG Manavjeet Singh Dhillon said that the agency had been tracking Prabhat for a long time. “Prabhat has a criminal record linked to multiple exam leak cases across states. He is accused of charging around ₹1 lakh from each candidate in exchange for leaked question papers in the BPSC TRE 3.0 examination held on March 15, 2024. So far, 289 accused have been arrested in connection with the TRE-3 paper leak case. Raids are underway to nab the remaining suspects, and investigations are continuing. Prabhat was also wanted in the TRE-3 paper leak as well as accused in the TSEAMCET 2016 paper leak, currently under investigation by the Hyderabad CID, and in the All India Pre-Medical Test 2016 leak case, registered at Ramnagar Police Station in Haldwani, Nainital (Uttarakhand),” added DIG.

During interrogation, Prabhat admitted to amassing illegal wealth by leaking papers of various competitive exams. He also admitted to have collected admit cards from several candidates for upcoming examinations, promising them arrangements inside the exam centres. The EOU is verifying the money trail and other information revealed his questioning.

Foray into politics

Investigators revealed that Prabhat has been active in politics to camouflage his criminal activities. Besides contesting the 2025 polls, he was courting politicians from leading for a long time. He resigned from his teaching post in 2005 and entered politics. However, his foray as RJD candidate flopped. At that time, according to his election affidavit, his total assets were worth ₹7.33 lakh.

It was after the 2005 election, he is said to have come into contact with Sanjeev Mukhia and suddenly his wealth soared to immense proportions. His 2025 poll affidavit said that his assets amount to ₹15.89 crore.

Prabhat’s arrest on December 8 and subsequent disclosures are expected to expose many more dark secrets of the exam leak syndicates that the Bihar government seeks to upend to clean the education and recruitment system of the state.