EoU raids 5 locations in New Delhi and Patna linked to Bihar residence engg
PATNA: The Economic Offence Unit (EOU) on Sunday conducted raids at five locations, including New Delhi and Patna, linked to building construction department executive engineer cum residence engineer in connection with disproportionate assets, EOU officials said.
The EOU Superintendent of Police (SP), Sushil Kumar, said that the action was taken against the engineer after they received complaints against him. “The EOU lodged a case against the engineer Firoz Alam for having acquired 91.08% assets of disproportions, under the sections of 13 (2), 13 (1) b of the prevention of corruption Act, 1988 with amendment Act 2018. The raids were conducted after the EOU officer procured a search warrant from the court against him. The raids are going on in New Delhi and Patna,” he said.
The officer said that Alam, an engineer in the building construction department, allegedly acquired immense wealth by corrupt means.
The SP said that during the raids, ₹143 lakh cash along with gold was recovered from the house of Alam situated at Sukhdev Vihar, New Delhi, while two flats, one at Johari farm and one at Sahinbagh were discovered. Raids were also conducted at the Bihar Sadan office at Dwarka and Daniel Mansion office in Patna belonging to Zahiruddin Alam, the brother of the accused.
“Some documents have also been recovered related to properties, which is being verified. The raids are still going on,” the SP said.
Siblings with suspected monkeypox admitted to Yamunanagar hospital
Two minor siblings, suspected to be infected with monkeypox, were admitted to Mukund Lal District Civil Hospital in Yamunanagar, civil surgeon Dr Manjeet Singh, said on Sunday. He said that the patients are aged two-and-a-half-year-old (2.5) and one-and-a-half-year-old (1.5) and their samples were collected on Saturday that was sent to the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi for testing.
Chandigarh | 18-year-old youth on bike mowed down by truck
An 18-year-old youth on a bike was mowed down by a truck in a hit-and-run incident near the Sector 38/38 West lightpoint in Chandigarh on Saturday. As per the police, Vikram alias Vicky of Kharar, Mohali, was riding pillion while Vikram who was rushed to Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16's friend Samir alias Sangam of Kharar was driving when a truck, bearing a Himachal Pradesh registration number, hit them.
Activa-borne man electrocuted after hitting transformer on potholed road in Zirakpur
A 33-year-old man lost Goyal, who runs an Ayurvedic medicine shop on VIP Road's life in a freak accident near Milton Tower in Zirakpur on late Saturday night as he came in contact with low-lying wires of an electricity transformer after his Activa hit a waterlogged pothole. The deceased was identified as Girish Goyal, a resident of Maya Garden Phase-3, Zirakpur. While returning, he lost control over the Activa after it hit a pothole and rammed into a transformer.
Government to procure 13 crops on MSP: Dushyant Chautala
Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala has said that the state government will set a record in paddy procurement in the coming kharif harvesting season. He said the government has taken several steps to ensure hassle-free procurement as payments to farmers and arhtiyas within 72 hours. He said that the government has decided to procure 13 crops on the minimum support price.
Haryana CM Khattar applauds CMGGA for commendable job
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the state government has been running about 50 schemes and programmes through Chief Minister's Good Governance Associates (CMGGA) directly benefiting the needy across the state. Addressing the CMGGA on the successful completion of their one-year experiential learning programme, Khattar also awarded the certificate of completion to the associates, applauding the CMGGA for the good work done while dealing with flagship schemes of the government.
