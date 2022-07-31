EoU raids 5 locations in New Delhi and Patna linked to Bihar residence engg

PATNA: The Economic Offence Unit (EOU) on Sunday conducted raids at five locations, including New Delhi and Patna, linked to building construction department executive engineer cum residence engineer in connection with disproportionate assets, EOU officials said.

The EOU Superintendent of Police (SP), Sushil Kumar, said that the action was taken against the engineer after they received complaints against him. “The EOU lodged a case against the engineer Firoz Alam for having acquired 91.08% assets of disproportions, under the sections of 13 (2), 13 (1) b of the prevention of corruption Act, 1988 with amendment Act 2018. The raids were conducted after the EOU officer procured a search warrant from the court against him. The raids are going on in New Delhi and Patna,” he said.

The officer said that Alam, an engineer in the building construction department, allegedly acquired immense wealth by corrupt means.

The SP said that during the raids, ₹143 lakh cash along with gold was recovered from the house of Alam situated at Sukhdev Vihar, New Delhi, while two flats, one at Johari farm and one at Sahinbagh were discovered. Raids were also conducted at the Bihar Sadan office at Dwarka and Daniel Mansion office in Patna belonging to Zahiruddin Alam, the brother of the accused.

“Some documents have also been recovered related to properties, which is being verified. The raids are still going on,” the SP said.