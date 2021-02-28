'Example of self-reliance': PM Modi hails migrant worker's journey to becoming factory owner

By Sandeep Bhaskar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the efforts of migrant worker, Pramod Baitha of Bihar, in his monthly radio address ‘Mann Ki Baat’ while sharing the examples of individuals who have been striving towards making a self-reliant India.

“I am happy that this mantra of self-reliance is reaching every village in the country... Pramodji (Pramod Baitha), a native of Bettiah, was a technician at a factory manufacturing LED bulbs in Delhi. He understood the whole processes minutely while working there. But during the pandemic, he had to return to his native place. He started a small manufacturing unit,” said the PM in the 74th edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

“He took along a team of local youths and achieved the journey from a factory worker to a factory owner in a few months,” said the PM.

Baitha, a resident of Majhauliya block in West Champaran, was a migrant labourer till last year. He utilised the Covid-19 pandemic as an opportunity to turn into an entrepreneur after he set up the LED bulb manufacturing unit in his village.

Also read: 'Congress must unite to defeat ‘divisive’ forces' - Farooq Abdullah

“This decision to set up the unit was not an easy one. For the past 10 years, I have worked for different factories in Delhi, keeping my heart and soul together,” said Baitha, who started his unit in May last year with his hard-earned money.

Within a few months after setting up the unit, the unit started to get a good response.

“Encouraged by the response that we received, we procured some other equipment. Yet we are unable to meet all the demands owing to lack of capital. Against the requirement of 10,000 LED bulbs, we are supplying 1,000 only. We will certainly be able to produce more if we receive any assistance from the government,” said Baitha, who has engaged eight people at his manufacturing unit.

“There is no reason to move outside our native place in search of work when we are earning between ₹400-500 daily here itself,” said Rohit Kumar, a labourer at the factory.

Baitha has been procuring raw materials from Delhi and other parts of Uttar Pradesh. “We also repair the fused bulbs at the unit,” he added.

West Champaran recorded a footfall of 84,019 migrants, above 18 years, following the ease in the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown. Later, with the efforts of the district administration, about 90 returnee workers set up their manufacturing units and over 150 others have expressed their willingness for making assortments in footwears and apparel.