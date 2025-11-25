Ex-HT journalist Ashok Sinha passes away

Former senior assistant editor of Hindustan Times, Patna, Ashok Kumar Sinha, passed away at Ruban Hospital on Monday evening after a brief nephrological illness. He was 76. He was cremated at Gulbi Ghat on Tuesday. Ashok Kumar Sinha

Sinha is survived by his wife, Nisha Sinha, 73, a former casual newsreader at Doordarshan, Patna, and visiting faculty member at Arvind Mahila College; daughter Nandita Sinha and son-in-law Sujit Prasad, both lawyers; daughter-in-law Pooja Sinha; and grandsons Akshat and Arjun Sinha. His son, Wing Commander Arvind Sinha of the Indian Air Force, had passed away in 2019.

Born into a family steeped in public life — his father, Anirudh Sinha, was a freedom fighter and four-time nominated MP — Sinha embarked on his journalistic journey early. He joined Searchlight, Patna, as a sub-editor in 1972, quickly establishing himself as a meticulous newsroom hand. When The Times of India launched its Patna edition in 1986, he was among the early recruits, bringing with him a reputation for precision and integrity.

Sinha later moved to the Patna edition of Hindustan Times, where he served as deputy news editor before rising to the position of senior assistant editor. During his long stint, he also briefly headed the editorial teams of the Patna and Ranchi editions. Widely respected for his sharp news sense, editing skills, steady leadership and commitment to clean journalism, he was regarded as one of Bihar’s senior-most journalists when he superannuated in September 2009.

Colleagues remember him as an unflappable presence in the newsroom — firm, fair and deeply invested in nurturing younger journalists.