Explosive powder seized from PU hostel explodes in Patna court complex, cop hurt
PATNA: An unstable explosive powder seized by the police during a recent raid at the Patna University hostel blew up in the Patna civil court complex on Friday afternoon, leading to minor injuries to the police officer who was handling the powder, people aware of the matter said.
Pirbahore police station chief S Haque said the powder exploded at about 1:30pm in the public prosecutor’s office where it was brought by sub inspector Umakant for sending it to the state forensic science laboratory (FSL) for a chemical analysis.
Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Patna MS Dhillon said the powder was recovered during raids at the university hostel on Saturday and Sunday.
“The sub-inspector received minor injuries in his right arm… The injured sub inspector has been discharged from the Patna Medical College and Hospital after treatment,” he added.
Umakant, who was treated for injuries to his right arm, later said he brought the powder to the court complex for permission to send it for FSL analysis.
“As I kept it on the table, it was blew up in which my right hand was injured in the blast,” he added. A laptop was also destroyed in the accident.
There is no word on the composition of the powder but officials said there were explosives that were incredibly unstable and could explode with just a firm tap.
Mumbai: Sanjay Raut arrives at ED office for questioning in money laundering case
'Will ensure justice...': K'taka minister on reports of two sisters stripped
Karnataka home minister Araga Janendra said Friday he had only just received information about an alleged assault on two women in Anekal, a town in Bengaluru district. The sisters were allegedly stripped and assaulted at their home for failing to pay a debt. Multiple media reports have said the police refused to file a complaint for two days and only did so after videos of the assault were widely shared online.
Chhattisgarh: Maoist carrying reward of ₹5 lakh killed in encounter with police
A Maoist carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh on The Maoist, Kamlesh's head was gunned down by Chhattisgarh police in an encounter in Bastar's Sukma district on Friday, police said. The Maoist, Kamlesh was a member of Malenger Area Committee of Darbha Division of CPI (Maoist), police said. On Thursday, neighboring Dantewada police gunned down Denga Deva alias Mahangu Deva, who was a member of Katekalyan Area Committee of CPI (Maoist).
Monsoon covers Punjab's Malwa belt, brings relief for farmers
The first monsoon showers that hit the semi-arid region of south Malwa on Thursday night brought respite for cotton farmers from the deadly whitefly but exposed the ill-preparedness of the civic authorities in the urban areas as several areas in Bathinda town were in knee-deep in water. Also read: Monsoon arrives in Chandigarh tricity, so does misery Low-lying areas, such as Power House Road and Sikri Bazaar, were waterlogged.
Mild earthquake in Karnataka's Kodagu, 3rd in a week in state: Report
A mild earthquake was felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district early Friday morning - the third in the past seven days. News agency PTI said locals were woken up at around 1.15 am by a loud noise and tremors that were felt in Sampaje, Guttigaru, Ubaradka, Goonaka, Elimale, Sullia and nearby areas. Officials told PTI a report from the natural disaster monitoring centre is awaited. On Saturday (June 25), a 2.3 quake was recorded.
