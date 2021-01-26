Farmers’ protest: AICC Bihar in-charge to take out procession in Patna today

On Republic Day, agriculturists and Congress workers will be taking part in a march in Bihar’s capital in a show of solidarity with farmers’ tractor rally in the national Capital.

Led by All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Bihar, Bhakta Charan Das, the march will begin in Bikram, a sub-division of Patna.

Das was scheduled to embark on an 11-day padyatra from January 27 but modified his plan to accommodate this march. Former Congress legislature party leader and party veteran Sadanand Singh, former governor Nikhil Kumar, Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) chief Madan Mohan Jha, MLC Prem Chandra Mishra, former MLC Ajay Kumar Singh, et al, were among scores of senior leaders who met Das at the BPCC office and discussed the road map for bolstering the party’s presence across the state.

Beginning his padyatra from Bikram, the AICC leader will enter north Bihar region with a march in Vaishali and Muzaffarpur on Wednesday. Prominent state party leaders have been given responsibility to make the event a success in their respective regions.

Das has also roped in about six-seven delegates from the AICC for feedback. “This is a unique exercise being undertaken by the in-charge to start organisational revamp later next month. The delegates are from other states, like Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, who would be able to provide Das an unbiased feedback,” said a senior BPCC leader.

Party’s Republic Day celebration is also important as it is being held in presence of the AICC in-charge for the first time. Das is also likely to have an extended stay in Patna during the upcoming Budget session of the state legislature to assess performance of the party leaders inside the House.

BPCC media in-charge HK Verma said Das has asked party workers to actively participate in the Opposition’s human chain formation on January 30 in support of the agitating farmers, who are demanding a repeal of three controversial farms Act by the Centre.