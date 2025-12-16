FIR against RJD MLA for demanding extortion of 1-cr from a private firm

Madhepura police on Monday registered an FIR against the RJD MLA from Madhepura Chandrashekhar Yadav and his associate Alok Kumar Munna for allegedly demanding extortion of ₹1 crore from a private construction company, police said. The FIR has been registered under sections of 308(4), 351(2) and 3(5) BNS act on the basis of the written statement of Amit Kumar, project manager of AA Patna (JV) firm. The complainant also requested police protection from the authorities. RJD MLA from Madhepura Chandrashekhar Yadav (HT Photo)

The controversy erupted regarding the Construction of Storm Water Drainage System being done by BUDCO at a cost of ₹72 crore in the Madhepura Nagar Parishad area under Nischay-2.

In the FIR, the complainant has alleged that since the beginning of the construction work, continuous pressure was being exerted by the MLA Dr Chandrasekhar and his representatives. Threats were made to stop the work and make false allegations if extortion money was not paid. Despite this, the contractor continued his work under departmental guidelines and supervision of local administrative officials. The contractor claims that more than 60 percent of the construction work has been completed so far.

Complainant further alleged that Alok Kumar Munna made repeated calls on the mobile and through WhatsApp of the project manager/engineer Ashutosh Kumar, demanding extortion of ₹1 crore. “If the money was not paid, the accused were threatened to dire consequences or destroy the project. Thereafter the private firm immediately informed BUDCO officials and administration, but no concrete action was taken till time,” read in the FIR.

According to the firm contractor, the MLA reached the workplace with about ten of his supporters at around 9.30 pm on November 23 abused and beaten one of his labourers, Sonu Nigam, who was working there. Later, Sonu Nigam filed a complaint with the Madhepura police station against the MLA and others. However, no action has been taken against anyone as alleged so far.

In the complaint filed before the police, Amit Kumar expressed apprehension that he and his staff may be targeted, due to which the possibility of some untoward incident cannot be ruled out.

SHO of Madhepura police station Vimlendu Kumar confirmed the incident and told HT that the matter is being investigated and further legal action will be taken after completion of the investigation. This is the second FIR registered against the RJD MLA. Earlier on November 25, Sonu Nigam, a resident of Araria district who was engaged in construction work, had filed a case on the charges of slapping and abusing during the inspection.

However, the RJD MLA said the Grand Alliance government sanctioned ₹72 crore for Storm water drainage system to the development of the Nagar Parishad. There are gross irregularities in the construction work. I have always demanded to complete the work as per the DPR. I am not afraid of the hooliganism of fake cases. The movement against corruption will continue, he added.