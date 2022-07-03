Fire breaks out in train in Bihar. All passengers reported to be safe| Video
- Visuals showed the engine in flames and smoke billowing while the journey to the destination came to a halt.
A fire broke out in the engine of a train in Bihar on Sunday, triggering major concerns for the safety of passengers. All aboard the train, however, were later reported to be safe.
The train was headed to Narkatiaganj from Raxaul, reported news agency ANI. Initial reports said that the fire did not spread to other compartments and all passengers were safely evacuated. Fire fighting operations are on.
Visuals showed the engine in flames and smoke billowing while the journey to the destination came to a halt.
"AT 5.25 am, SM Bhelwa reported fire. All passengers have de-boarded the train and safe, no injury, no casualties reported, the fire brigade arrived at the site at 6:06 am," news agency ANI quoted the Railway as saying.
The fire was reportedly brought under control at 7.20am.
The cause of the fire was not clear at the time of filing this report.
-
Panipat man kills three within 8 hours; arrested
The accused, Ashu, a resident of Panipat’s Nara village, killed the victims, reportedly his friends, between 8pm and 4am and travelled around 60km from the first crime scene in Matlauda of Panipat to Titawi in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli. The victims are Sonu, 26, who was working with a private contractor in a cement factory, and his two friends -- Monu, 25, of Nara village and Rakesh, 27, of Bhalsi village.
-
Delhi: Tools to help schools assess mindset curriculum impact
The Delhi government introduced the Happiness curriculum in 2018, Entrepreneurship mindset curriculum in 2019 and the Deshbhakti curriculum last year with the aim of inculcating problem-solving approaches among students and making them more self-aware, self-confident and socially responsible.
-
Delhi LG inspects drainage at flooding hot spots
While the LG appreciated the work done at Indraprastha and Pul Prahladpur, he was displeased at the drainage system at Minto Bridge, flagging “technical flaws” in the drainage system and warned that engineers concerned “will be held responsible and strict action will be taken in the event of waterlogging at the site.”
-
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs return to Mumbai after 11 days, show of strength with BJP
BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said the MLAs were informed about the election process for upcoming election for Speaker’s post. “They were told that the election will be held through a voice vote or they may have to stand up to vote for their candidate if asked,” said Mungantiwar.
-
Dry day pushes Delhi’s temperature up; IMD forecasts light rain for today
The weather department classifies rainfall between ‘trace’ and 2.4 mm as ‘very light rainfall’, as ‘light rainfall’ when it is between 2.5 mm and 15.5 mm, as ‘moderate’ rainfall when it is between 15.6 mm and 64.4 mm and as ‘heavy’ when it is over 64.5 mm in a single day.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics