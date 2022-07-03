Home / Cities / Patna News / Fire breaks out in train in Bihar. All passengers reported to be safe| Video
patna news

Fire breaks out in train in Bihar. All passengers reported to be safe| Video

  • Visuals showed the engine in flames and smoke billowing while the journey to the destination came to a halt.
Visuals showed the engine in flames and smoke billowing while the journey to the destination came to a halt.(ANI video screengrab)
Visuals showed the engine in flames and smoke billowing while the journey to the destination came to a halt.(ANI video screengrab)
Updated on Jul 03, 2022 10:04 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

A fire broke out in the engine of a train in Bihar on Sunday, triggering major concerns for the safety of passengers. All aboard the train, however, were later reported to be safe.

The train was headed to Narkatiaganj from Raxaul, reported news agency ANI. Initial reports said that the fire did not spread to other compartments and all passengers were safely evacuated. Fire fighting operations are on.

Visuals showed the engine in flames and smoke billowing while the journey to the destination came to a halt.

"AT 5.25 am, SM Bhelwa reported fire. All passengers have de-boarded the train and safe, no injury, no casualties reported, the fire brigade arrived at the site at 6:06 am," news agency ANI quoted the Railway as saying.

The fire was reportedly brought under control at 7.20am.

The cause of the fire was not clear at the time of filing this report.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
bihar fire
bihar fire
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Panipat additional superintendent of police (ASP) Vijay Singh said the arrest of Ashu (accused) helped them in solving three blind murder cases reported from three different locations.(Image for representational purpose)

    Panipat man kills three within 8 hours; arrested

    The accused, Ashu, a resident of Panipat’s Nara village, killed the victims, reportedly his friends, between 8pm and 4am and travelled around 60km from the first crime scene in Matlauda of Panipat to Titawi in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli. The victims are Sonu, 26, who was working with a private contractor in a cement factory, and his two friends -- Monu, 25, of Nara village and Rakesh, 27, of Bhalsi village.

  • The Delhi government has introduced several curriculum over the past few years.

    Delhi: Tools to help schools assess mindset curriculum impact

    The Delhi government introduced the Happiness curriculum in 2018, Entrepreneurship mindset curriculum in 2019 and the Deshbhakti curriculum last year with the aim of inculcating problem-solving approaches among students and making them more self-aware, self-confident and socially responsible.

  • Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena.

    Delhi LG inspects drainage at flooding hot spots

    While the LG appreciated the work done at Indraprastha and Pul Prahladpur, he was displeased at the drainage system at Minto Bridge, flagging “technical flaws” in the drainage system and warned that engineers concerned “will be held responsible and strict action will be taken in the event of waterlogging at the site.”

  • Eknath Shinde and rebel Shiv Sena MLAs leave from the airport after arriving from Goa, in Mumbai, India, on Saturday (Vijay Bate)

    Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs return to Mumbai after 11 days, show of strength with BJP

    BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said the MLAs were informed about the election process for upcoming election for Speaker’s post. “They were told that the election will be held through a voice vote or they may have to stand up to vote for their candidate if asked,” said Mungantiwar.

  • Clouds over the Qutub Minar in Delhi on Saturday. (Amal KS/HT Photo)

    Dry day pushes Delhi’s temperature up; IMD forecasts light rain for today

    The weather department classifies rainfall between ‘trace’ and 2.4 mm as ‘very light rainfall’, as ‘light rainfall’ when it is between 2.5 mm and 15.5 mm, as ‘moderate’ rainfall when it is between 15.6 mm and 64.4 mm and as ‘heavy’ when it is over 64.5 mm in a single day.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 03, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out