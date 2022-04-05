First-time violators of liquor law in Bihar can skip jail for a fine
Days after amendments to the Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act, 2016, were cleared by the state legislature, the state cabinet has approved a set of rules to relax penal action against the offenders, officials said.
As proposed by the state excise department, those caught taking liquor or in an inebriated state for the first time would be let off on payment of fine up to ₹5,000, instead of being sent to judicial custody.
This was among 14 decisions approved by the state cabinet at its meeting chaired by chief minister Nitish Kumar on Monday late evening.
Briefing reporters, additional chief secretary, cabinet, Sanjay Kumar, said those caught taking liquor in Bihar for the first time would be released on fine in the range of ₹2,000-5,000, as decided by the executive magistrates.
“However, those caught in drunken state for the next time are liable for the jail term of one year,” said Kumar.
The offenders would be detected with the help of computer applications based on biometric samples. The violators of the law have to be produced before the executive magistrate within 24 hours of their arrest. Those who fail to deposit the penalty will have to undergo simple jail term for a period of one month.
The amendments diluting some stringent provisions in the law have come in the wake of strong criticism by the Supreme Court, which had observed that the law lacked foresightedness and the state government had not raised the necessary legal set-up to handle the burgeoning load of criminal cases as a fallout of the prohibition act.
In another important decision, the Cabinet cleared a proposal to hike dearness allowance of the government officers and staff by 3%. Those who are getting pay as per the 7th pay panel recommendations are entitled to the enhanced DA, which would increase to 34% of the basic against the existing slab of 31%. The state government will have to incur additional burden of ₹1,133 crore because of the hike.
As announced by deputy chief minister Tarkishore Prasad, the cabinet has given post facto sanction to waiver of the state goods and services tax (GST) on purchase of cinema hall tickets to watch the movie “The Kashmir Files”. The GST on tickets would exempted with effect from March 16 and the cinema hall/multiplex owners would be reimbursed the GST amount accordingly.
-
Chandigarh chokes on smoke after fire at dumping ground
A major fire broke out at the dumping ground in Dadu Majra near Chandigarh's Sector 38 (West) at 1.30am on Wednesday and could not be doused till almost 12 hours later, engulfing the area in thick smoke. Four fire tenders were at the site trying to douse the blaze till the filing of this report. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot. He said that the smoke was entering residential areas and causing health problems.
-
Celebrate Ram Navmi, Hanuman Jayanti, Congress tells office bearers, lawmakers
Bhopal: Opposition Congress has asked its office bearers and lawmakers in Madhya Pradesh to organise events to recite Ram Katha and Hanuman Chalisa at the district level as part of Ram Navmi and Hanuman Jayanti celebrations. In a letter, Congress leader Chandra Prabhash Shekhar said the party's state chief, Kamal Nath, has directed that the celebrations be held. “I objected because for Congress all the festivals should be equal.”
-
Heatwave to continue in Delhi; mercury to touch 43°C this week: IMD
Delhi is unlikely to see any respite from the prevailing heatwave for at least another week, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Wednesday. The mercury will soar to 43 degrees Celsius by Saturday in the national capital, the weather department said in its latest forecast. On Wednesday, the temperature reached 36 degrees at around 11.30am. The national capital has been reeling under a heatwave since mid-March with maximum temperature hovering above 40 degrees.
-
Eyewitness to Congress councillor’s murder found dead in Bengal
Kolkata: An eyewitness to a Congress councillor's murder in West Bengal's Purulia district this month was found dead at his home on Wednesday two days after the Calcutta high court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the killing. The councillor, Tapan Kandu, was shot dead on March 13. Kandu's widow, Purnima, has accused police and local TMC leaders of their involvement in the murder. TMC has rubbished the allegations.
-
Kabbadi player shot dead after clash at Punjabi University in Patiala
A kabbadi player, Dharminder Singh, was shot dead after a clash in front of Punjabi University in Patiala on Tuesday night. Also read: One more held in international kabaddi player's murder case The incident comes after another international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian was shot dead by four assailants in Jalandhar on March 14. According to police sources, rival groups of the Daun Kalan village kabbadi club and Theri villages clashed in the university on Tuesday evening.
