Heavy discharge at Kosi, Gandak prompt flood warning in north Bihar

BySubhash Pathak
Aug 27, 2023 10:38 AM IST

Around 4.14 lakh cusecs of water flew through the barrage at 2.30am, which, however, subsided to normal monsoon level in the afternoon

A flood alert was sounded in Bihar for catchment areas of Kosi early Saturday morning following heavy discharge of water from the Birpur barrage in Supaul, an official of the water resources department (WRD) said.

Kosi was reported flowing 60 cm above the danger level at Baltara in Khagaria (File Photo)
Around 4.14 lakh cusecs of water flew through the barrage at 2.30am, which, however, subsided to normal monsoon level in the afternoon, the official said.

It was for the second time in this season when the Birpur barrage witnessed a flow of over four lakh cusecs of water from the Nepal side.

“The sudden jump in the flow of water from the barrage was attributed to heavy rains in the river’s catchment areas of Nepal. The situation in the river is by and large under control by the evening,” said Shailendra, engineer-in-chief (floods) at the WRD.

There was also a marginal rise in the discharge of water from the Valmikinagar barrage in the Gandak River in West Champaran, which led to a rise in the water level in the river course.

“Around 2.11 lakh cusecs of water was flowing through the barrage around 4pm. However, the water level in the river was not alarming anywhere,” said Shailendra, adding that it was a blessing that the Ganga was flowing below the danger level all along its course in the state.

However, the Bagmati River is in spate and has jumped the danger level at Kataunjha and Benibad in Muzaffarpur by 1.60 metres and 1.02 metres, respectively, said officials.

Kosi was reported flowing 60 cm above the danger level at Baltara in Khagaria.

Mahananda, which has its catchment along Kosi in Nepal, has crossed the red marks at Dhengraghat in Purnia and Taiyabpur in Kishanganj by 1.20 metre and 60cm, respectively, officials added.

Likewise, Kamala Balan was flowing above the danger level at Jhanjharpur and Jainagar in Madhubani by 1.85 metres and 1 metre, respectively, they said.

    Subhash Pathak

    Subhash Pathak is special correspondent of Hindustan Times with over 15 years of experience in journalism, covering issues related to governance, legislature, police, Maoism, urban and road infrastructure of Bihar and Jharkhand.

© 2023 HindustanTimes
