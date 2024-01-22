‘Following the ideals of Lord Shri Ram’: JD(U)’s Sunil Singh resigns from party

The Janata Dal (United) on Monday suffered a setback in Bihar after its state spokesperson Sunil Singh resigned from his post and primary membership, the fourth senior leader from the party to do so in the past one year. Former JD(U) member Sunil Singh. (Facebook photo)

In February 2023, senior leader and former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha left the party to float a new one. Later, state general secretary Pragati Mehta and former MLC-cum-executive committee member Ranvir Nandan left JD(U). Earlier in August 2022, former party president RCP Singh quit the party. All these leaders either joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or became part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.

“I am resigning...due to personal reasons. I got the opportunity to work with the party’s accepted leader chief minister Nitish Kumar, state president Umesh Kushwaha, former president RCP Singh, former president Bashistha Narain Singh and learn from their guidance,” Sunil Singh wrote in his resignation letter.

“On this auspicious day, following the ideals of Lord Shri Ram and his direction, I make public my resignation from the primary membership of JD(U) and the post of spokesperson. Lord Shri Ram will further guide me on my path of duty,” he said in a Facebook post.

Singh, reflecting on his experience and appreciation during the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, expressed that the nation is immersed in the spirit of Ram.

“Today, the whole of India is in ‘Ram-may’. There is joy everywhere due to the slogan of Jai Shri Ram. We, Indians, are feeling blessed just by chanting his name. I too bow down before Lord Ram,” he said.

Singh, also a noted eye surgeon, had held several posts in the party, including that of the president of JD(U)’s medical cell.