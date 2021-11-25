Four jail employees suspended after inmate’s murder

Four jail employees, including the jailor of Patna’s Phulwarisharif Jail, have been suspended for negligence of duty following the murder of an inmate inside the premises on Monday, officials said.

The 20-year-old undertrial, Tuntun Rai, was allegedly attacked with scissors by another inmate, Mohammad Munna. Rai was rushed to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) where doctors declared him brought dead. After the incident, Munna was shifted to Beur Central Jail, police said.

Inspector General (Prisons) Mithilesh Mishra on Thursday said that jailor Arvind Kumar, chief head warden Chandradeo Singh, warden Mushtaq Hasan and tailor Shyamdeo Tanti have been suspended for negligence of duty after an inquiry. “More jail officials will face action. An inmate getting hold of scissors is a security lapse,” he said.

A murder case has been lodged at the Airport police station against the accused, who is currently serving a jail term for the murder of his cousin.

According to preliminary investigation, the reason behind Monday’s incident is said to be an altercation which took place between the victim and the accused over fetching water from a hand pump on Sunday.

Arun Kumar, station house officer of the Airport police station, said scissors used in the crime would be sent to the forensic laboratory.