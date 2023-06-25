Bihar: One worker killed, 32 injured as ammonia gas leaks in dairy in Hajipur

At least one worker was killed and another 32 injured in a gas leak incident at Raj Fresh diary in Hajipur town in Bihar’s Vaishali district on Saturday night, police said, adding that the injured were admitted to the local hospital for treatment. (Representative Photo)

“One person has died and 32 were injured in a poisonous gas leak from an ammonium cylinder. Most of the injured persons have been discharged from the hospital. The cause of the incident seems to be a damaged gas pipe. However, the experts are coming to know the exact reason,” Sadar deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Hajipur Omprakash said.

The DSP said that the diary has been closed after the incident. “No first information report has been lodged so far in this regard,” he added.

DSP, fire department, Ashok Kumar said that several fire tenders have been pressed into service at the incident spot. “Soon after the incident, several fire tenders and a Quick Response Team (QRT) rushed to the spot from Patna. We are investigating to know the cause of leakage,” he added.

Raj Fresh diary manager Rajiv Kumar said, “The leak occurred around 10.05pm on Saturday. One worker has died. Seven to eight workers were exposed to the leakage but all recovered soon. The situation is now under control and we’re trying to revive it,” he added.

Speaking to media persons after the incident, some workers said, “It was hard to breathe and our eyes were burning. We were also suffocating. We jumped 18 feet to save our lives. Four to five persons have fractured their leg.”