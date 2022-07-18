German Shepherd lands up in Bihar police station after caretakers sent to jail

A German Shepherd dog has landed up in a police station in Bihar after he was found in a car carrying liquor bottles and his caretakers were sent to jail for the sale and consumption of liquor have been banned in the state since 2016, officials said on Monday.

The dog has been in Buxar‘s Mufassil police station for the last 12 days and has become a point of attraction for the locals. The police said that they are giving him food but are finding it difficult to handle him as the dog understands instructions in English only.

According to the police, the dog was travelling with Satish Kumar and Bhuvneshwar Yadav in a luxury car and entered Buxar from Uttar Pradesh’s Gajipur via Chausa-Karmnasa border on July 6.

“However, it was stopped for checking at the Buxar border. The police recovered half a dozen costly bottles of Indian manufactured foreign liquor from the car. Kumar and Yadav were found drunk, which was confirmed by breath-analyser. They were arrested and sent to jail and the vehicle was seized,” said the station house officer (SHO) of Muffasil police station, Amit Kumar.

However, the dog was kept at the police station. The police said that the upkeep of the dog is a challenge for the police personnel.

“It is being given milk and corn flakes to eat. The dog seems to have been raised in comfort and with care and so it is feeling discomfort in the police station, but it is suffering due to the mistakes of its owners. The law is for humans, but now animals are suffering due to the mistakes of humans,” the SHO added.

“People keep coming just to see it all day. It is a new experience for us also,” said a policeman. According to him, the jailed persons confessed that they were on the way to Odisha’s Bhubaneshwar from Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow. The vehicle is owned by a Food Corporation of India (FCI) official, Ankush Singla. Police will summon Singla over his vehicle and dog.

Earlier, Bihar made headlines when rats were blamed for seized liquor bottles emptied in police stations.

