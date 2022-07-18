German Shepherd lands up in Bihar police station after caretakers sent to jail
A German Shepherd dog has landed up in a police station in Bihar after he was found in a car carrying liquor bottles and his caretakers were sent to jail for the sale and consumption of liquor have been banned in the state since 2016, officials said on Monday.
The dog has been in Buxar‘s Mufassil police station for the last 12 days and has become a point of attraction for the locals. The police said that they are giving him food but are finding it difficult to handle him as the dog understands instructions in English only.
According to the police, the dog was travelling with Satish Kumar and Bhuvneshwar Yadav in a luxury car and entered Buxar from Uttar Pradesh’s Gajipur via Chausa-Karmnasa border on July 6.
“However, it was stopped for checking at the Buxar border. The police recovered half a dozen costly bottles of Indian manufactured foreign liquor from the car. Kumar and Yadav were found drunk, which was confirmed by breath-analyser. They were arrested and sent to jail and the vehicle was seized,” said the station house officer (SHO) of Muffasil police station, Amit Kumar.
However, the dog was kept at the police station. The police said that the upkeep of the dog is a challenge for the police personnel.
“It is being given milk and corn flakes to eat. The dog seems to have been raised in comfort and with care and so it is feeling discomfort in the police station, but it is suffering due to the mistakes of its owners. The law is for humans, but now animals are suffering due to the mistakes of humans,” the SHO added.
“People keep coming just to see it all day. It is a new experience for us also,” said a policeman. According to him, the jailed persons confessed that they were on the way to Odisha’s Bhubaneshwar from Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow. The vehicle is owned by a Food Corporation of India (FCI) official, Ankush Singla. Police will summon Singla over his vehicle and dog.
Earlier, Bihar made headlines when rats were blamed for seized liquor bottles emptied in police stations.
SP, allies hit out at govt over GST on essentials
LUCKNOW The Samajwadi Party and its allies attacked the central government over the revised Goods and Services Tax rates that came into effect on Monday, driving up prices of several essentials, including packed milk, curd and paneer, and a few other items.
39-year-old rescued from drowning in Bhatsa river
Five residents of Shahapur Taluka including a 12-year-old boy saved a 39-year-old woman from drowning in Bhatsa river. The group swam for over 500m in the river against heavy flow of the current and saved Reshma Jadhav on Sunday evening. Jadhav and three other family members stopped near Garse overbridge at the banks of Bhatsa river to enjoy the view. Veer Gaikar, a 12-year-old boy, was one of the rescuers.
Maha tussle: Thackeray sacks 2 leaders; 12 Shiv Sena MPs may form separate group
The Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray faction on Monday expelled former Maharashtra minister Ramdas Kadam and former MP Aanand Rao Adsul. There are speculation that both Ramdas and Adsul would join Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde's camp. Ramdas's son Yogesh Kadam has already joined the Shinde camp. He was appointed as Shiv Sena leader in 2005. Last month, Shiv Sena MLA Shinde rebelled against the party along with 39 legislators.
Spice of Life | Oh, for the glorious days of simple yet robust living
Sometimes on a cloudless bright morning with the musical notes of chirping birds falling on my ears and the heavenly fragrance of jasmine floating in the balmy air, I step onto the lush, damp grass and give in to a 'not too familiar' surge of optimism, hoping that we will surely if slowly go back in time, to the old, glorious days of simple yet robust living.
Presidential poll: 396 of 403 MLAs in UP cast votes amid war of words
LUCKNOW A war of words continued in the corridors of power over opposition presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha's alleged statement calling (when he was in BJP) Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav an ISI agent, as the voting to elect the 15th President of India progressed in the U.P. legislative assembly here on Monday. The Samajwadi Party's Nahid Hasan and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party's Abbas Ansari were conspicuous by their absence.
