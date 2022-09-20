Got death threat from Bengal via Speed Post, says Bihar’s Sushil Kumar Modi

PATNA: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Bihar’s former deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Tuesday lodged a police complaint in Patna, alleging that he received a death threat via mail from a person in West Bengal who identified himself as a Trinamool Congress leader.

Modi, a Rajya Sabha member, said the sender identified himself as Champa Som (Soma), a resident of Rayan in Purba Bardhaman district of West Bengal.

In a tweet, Modi said the letter was typed in English and sent through Speed Post at his residential address in Patna.

“In his letter, the sender identified himself as a leader of Trinamool Congress,” the BJP leader said. The letter also listed the sender’s phone number.

“Mamata Banerjee may become the next Prime Minister of India. You are the pet dog of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. Mamata Banerjee and Nitish Kumar Zindabad. I will kill you before August 31,” Modi said, quoting from the letter.

According to the postal department’s online tracker for letters sent by Speed Post, the letter was received by the postal department at its Burdwan head office on August 16 and delivered to Modi’s residence in Patna on August 19. It said a security guard received the letter.

Asked by HT about the delay in filing the complaint, Modi said, “Letters are uncommon nowadays. It was brought to my notice today after which I filed the complaint.”

In a video statement, Modi said he sent the envelope, along with the letter, to Patna’s senior superintendent of police (SSP) Manavjit Singh Dhillon, to seek legal action.

Dhillon confirmed he received the complaint on Tuesday and said the process to register an FIR (first information report) with the Kadamkuan police station has been initiated.

