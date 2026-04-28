Gunmen open fire in civic body in Bhagalpur; officer dead, chairman injured

Police said Raj Kumar Guddu, the chairman of the municipal council, appeared to have been the original target of the five goons. But the EO, Krishna Bhushan Prasad, came to his rescue and attempted to overpower one of the assailants and seize his weapon. But another gunman shot him at point-blank range, Bhagalpur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Pramod Kumar said.

PATNA: A government official was shot dead, and the chairman of the Sultanganj Municipal Council was critically injured when gunmen opened fire inside the civic body’s office in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district on Tuesday evening.

Witnesses told the police that five men were involved in the attack. Two of them stood guard outside while three others barged into Guddu’s official chambers, where he was holding a meeting, and opened fire.

A police officer said preliminary investigations indicated that the attack could be linked to tenders floated by the civic body for Namami Gange Ghat, Ajgaibinath Dham Ghat, and local parking lots, or the drive to clear encroachments on the ghats on April 23.

Kumar said the investigators will get to the bottom of the case and arrest the criminals soon. Two of the suspects have been identified based on CCTV footage. “Both are locals,” he added.

Two suspects have also been detained and are currently being questioned.

Officials said the Bhagalpur range inspector general of police (IGP), Vivek Kumar, also rushed to the spot and ordered the formation of a special probe team.

The investigation has been started with the help of the technical cell. Police have detained two suspects and are interrogating them, said Kumar.

Guddu is battling for his life at Bhagalpur’s Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital (JLNMCH).