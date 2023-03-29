Hanuman idol freed from ‘police custody’ after 29 years, returned to temple

A Lord Hanuman idol, which was stolen and recovered days later by police 29 years ago, was released from a police station in Bhojpur district of Bihar and returned to the temple on Wednesday, a day ahead of Ramnavmi, police said. The two idols, one of them of Lord Hanuman, in Ara on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The Ashtadhaatu (made of eight metals) idol had been lying at malkhana (a designated place to store items seized by police during investigation) of Krishnagarh police station in Barhara block of Bhojpur district since 1994.

According to police, the idol, along with another idol, had disappeared from Shree Ranganath temple in Gundi village on May 21, 1994. Three days later, both idols were recovered from a well in a nearby village on May 25, 1994. Since then, they had remained with Krishnagarh police station.

“Though this case was disposed of almost 10 years ago at the intervention of the Bihar State Religious Trust Board and its former chairman, Kishor Kunal, the idols remained lying at the malkhana since nobody came forward to claim. Finally, the temple priest claimed it and got the release order issued by a court. We are happy we have been able to get Lord Hanuman idol released from police station after 29 years,” Krishna Kumar Singh, mukhia (village head) of Gundi panchayat, said.

The idols were released today following an order of the Ara civil court on March 27, he said.

Brajesh Singh, station house officer (SHO) of Krishnagarh police station, said the idols were handed over to the priest of Shree Rangnath temple. “A large number of locals had gathered to receive the idols,” he said.

