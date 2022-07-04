HC stays Patna demolition drive, next hearing on July 6
The Patna high court Monday stayed the demolition drive in Nepali Nagar area of Patna with immediate effect and said it will hear the matter again on July 6, an advocate associated with the case said.
Hearing a petition filed by residents, the bench of Justice Sandip Kumar passed the order and asked the additional advocate general (AAG-2) Md Khurshid Alam to communicate it to the collector, said counsel for the Nepali Nagar residents, Basant Choudhary, who mentioned the cases relate to demolition of houses situated in Nepali Nagar/Rajiv Nagar.
The court, in its order, said the presence of Patna district magistrate and managing director of Bihar State Housing Board (BSHB) was required in the matter. “The court waited for them till 4:40 pm but they have not been able to reach the court despite messages. The court cannot wait for the respondents indefinitely,” the bench observed.
“It has been submitted by the counsel for the petitioners that demolition has been ordered without giving personal notice to each and every house owner and a general notice was given in the area and thereafter, an order was passed for demolition of the houses in question... The proceeding has not been initiated by the owner of the land i.e. Bihar State Housing Board, but by the circle officer and his order is appealable before the collector but the collector himself is supervising the demolition,” the three-page order states.
On Sunday, locals settled in the area for years and paying regular municipal tax and electricity bills clashed with the police when a demolition drive was launched to free the land claimed by the Bihar state Housing Board. The protests continued on Monday when bulldozers reached the area amid a strong police deployment.
Local BJP MLA Sanjeev Chourasia has also been vocal in support of the residents against the decision of his own government and the BSHB, which also comes under the urban development and housing department headed by deputy chief minister Tar Kishore Prasad.
Left parties had also opposed the demolition. “Residents have Aadhar and ration cards and their names are registered in the voter list. Government funds have been used for construction of roads and drains. It is ironical that the district administration views the residents as illegal occupants. It smacks of a conspiracy of land mafia in connivance with some officials. The government should find an alternative,” said CPM district secretary Manoj Kumar Chandravanshi.
Two among 8 missing as SUV falls in Ganga
Two persons are still missing after an SUV with eight people on board fell into the Ganga river at Patna's Jethuli ghat Sunday evening, police said, adding that six people managed to swim to safety. Police said that after nearly 20 hours, a team of State Disaster Response Force and National Disaster Response Force, managed to pull out the SUV from the river on Monday.
‘Out of respect…’: Team Shinde's disqualification list skips Aaditya Thackeray
Bharat Gogawale, chief whip of the Shiv Sena faction led by chief minister Eknath Shinde, said on Monday notices were issues for disqualifying all Sena legislators who defied the whip during the trust vote. He, however, added that the name of Aaditya Thackeray, former minister and son of Uddhav Thackeray, was not added in the list out of respect for Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray.
2 arrested by Kalyan GRP for making hoax call about person carrying bomb
Kalyan Government Railway Police, on Monday, arrested two men for making a hoax call on Sunday night stating that a person was carrying bomb in his bag at Ambernath railway station. A bomb squad, Kalyan, Ambernath and Badlapur government railway officials reached the spot and checked the platform and the commuters. The callers were identified as Atul Prajapati, 27, and Pradip Prajapati, 28, both residents of Kalwa.
Kidnapped from Mumbai, Telangana man found abandoned in Puducherry
More than 12 days after a 47-year-old man was allegedly kidnapped from Sion, where he was to catch a bus to his hometown in Telangana, police have rescued him in Puducherry and reunited him with his family. Deputy commissioner of police, Sanjay Patil, zone IV, said a search is on to arrest the culprits. According to police, Mathmalla landed at the city airport from Dubai on June 22.
Bandra man found dead in car on Mumbai Nashik Highway
A 35-year-old share broker from Bandra was found dead in Prafull Pawar, resident of Bandra's car that was parked near Kharadi village on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway early on Monday morning. Shahapur police found a Scorpio car at the same spot for two days and upon checking, they found a dead body inside. The officers immediately started an investigation and discovered that the car belonged to resident of Bandra, Prafull Pawar.
