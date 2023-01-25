He is free to go anywhere: Nitish on Kushwaha

PATNA: The internal crisis in the Janata Dal (United) deepened further as chief minister Nitish Kumar and Janata Dal (United) leader and close aid Upendra Kushwaha took potshots at each other on Wednesday over the latter’s allegations that many within the party are in touch with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and that the party has become weak.

“Only those who keep on speaking go to BJP. The sooner someone wants to go, the more he keeps on talking. So, keep talking and go when you want to go,” said Kumar on Wednesday on the sidelines of a function in Patna.

“Give me one name who is in contact with the BJP. The one who is in contact keeps saying such things. No one from our party is in contact with any other party. I have not stopped anyone, leaders can come and go on their own wish,” the CM said.

The chief minister also denied the allegations made by Kushwaha that the party has weakened. “Our party has not become weak. These are false allegations, let people say whatever they want. The party has become stronger than before. Membership has increased from 45 lakh to 75 lakh as compared to earlier. It is the job of the people to speak. Everyone keeps talking like this for propaganda,” Kumar said.

The chief minister had earlier said that Kushwaha had come and gone from the party several times and he was free to take a call.

JD-U’s parliamentary board chairman hit back at Kumar and said that he cannot leave without having his share. In reply to Kumar’s advice to go as soon as possible, Kushwaha tweeted in Hindi, “If the younger brother starts leaving the house at the behest of the elder brother, then every elder brother will drive his younger one away from the house and grab the entire property of father and grandfather alone.”

JD (U) leaders, who wished not to be quoted, said that it seems that Kushwaha might end up meeting the same fate as R C P Singh. “A few months ago, former national president of the party RCP Singh had faced a similar scenario. He called Nitish his leader and expressed his reservations towards the leadership of national president Rajeev Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh. Kushwaha is also following the same path,” said a senior JD (U) leader.

Kushwaha, on Tuesday, had warned Kumar of a “conspiracy being hatched to weaken him” and wanted the party leadership to come out with the deal with the RJD. He had also claimed that he stood by Kumar whenever he was attacked but other party leaders remained mum.

