Hybrid rose ‘Tribhuvan’ unveiled as tribute to ‘visionary educationist’

A newly-developed hybrid rose named “Tribhuvan” was unveiled on Friday during founder’s day 2026 celebrations at The Tribhuvan School, a unique floral tribute to late Tribhuvan Prasad Singh — eminent civil servant, visionary educationist and distinguished intellectual whose life symbolised excellence in public service and nation-building, school authorities said. A newly-developed hybrid rose named “Tribhuvan” was unveiled on Friday during founder’s day 2026 celebrations at The Tribhuvan School in Patna. (HT photo)

Developed by noted rosarians Kasturi and Sriram in 2025, the rose has also received recognition and appreciation from KSG G. Gopalswami Ayyanger & Sons — among India’s oldest and most respected names in rose breeding. “The honour is deeply symbolic. Much like the flower itself, Singh’s life reflected grace, resilience, refinement and enduring impact,” they added.

“This founder’s day celebration at The Tribhuvan School is therefore not merely a commemorative event; it is a reaffirmation of a legacy that continues to shape institutions, inspire young minds and strengthen the ideals of ethical leadership and transformative education,” said Mahua Das Gupta, principal of the school.

Late Singh, born on May 9, 1913, joined the elite Indian Civil Service in 1936. “Among his greatest personal passions was horticulture, especially cultivation of roses. Gardening for him was not merely recreation; it was a philosophy of patience, discipline and balance. In an era of intense administrative responsibility, roses represented calmness, contemplation and beauty,” she said.

“The naming of the hybrid rose “Tribhuvan” therefore carries extraordinary emotional and symbolic significance. It connects two dimensions of his life — public excellence and personal grace. The rose stands not only as a floral tribute, but as a living metaphor for a legacy that continues to blossom across generations,” the principal added.

The event celebrated a life devoted to excellence, integrity, scholarship and nation-building. “Today, the school stands as a vibrant reflection of the ideals that he represented — excellence with humility, leadership with ethics and progress with purpose. There are tributes that remain confined to stone and ceremony, and there are tributes that continue to live and bloom. The rose belongs to the latter,” Gupta said.

“In naming a rose after Tribhuvan Prasad Singh, a rare convergence takes place — between nature and memory, between beauty and legacy, between fragrance and inspiration. The rose becomes more than a flower; it becomes a symbol of values that continue to flourish across generations and institutions,” she added.