IIT-P introduces 3 new B.Tech courses

The Indian Institute of Technology, Patna (IIT-P) is set to introduce three new courses under the four-year B.Tech programme for the academic session beginning 2021, said institute officials on Sunday.

Admission to these courses will be held through JEE-Advanced 2021, results of which have already been announced on October 15.

The new courses are Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, Engineering Physics, and Bachelor of Science in Mathematics and Computing.

According to the institute, the new programmes have been launched to meet the rising demand for new age technology and professionals from these fields.

Professor in-charge of public relations, Rajendra Paramanik, said, “The institution has allotted 36 seats for admission in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, 36 for Engineering Physics, and 48 for BS in Mathematics and Computing.”

With the addition of these courses, the institute has increased its intake capacity to 547 from last year’s 427 seats, Pramanik said, adding that an additional 10% supernumerary seats are reserved for foreign candidates.

Elaborating on the details of the newly launched courses, the university officials said that Data Science and Artificial Intelligence discipline teaches handling huge data volume. On the other hand, Engineering Physics course is a blend of engineering, physics and mathematics, while Mathematics and Computing Discipline is designed by combining mathematical and analytical components.

These new programmes will give students abundant internships and job opportunities across the country and abroad as well, officials claimed.

IIT-P already offers B.Tech programme in various disciplines, including computer science and engineering, electrical engineering, mechanical engineering, chemical engineering, civil engineering and metallurgical and materials.