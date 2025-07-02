In address to BJP workers, Rajnath vows to make Bihar a ‘developed state’ under Nitish

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday sought to uplift the mood of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in poll-bound Bihar by offering key strategies for electoral success and addressing any uncertainty within the ranks regarding leadership. Union defence minister Rajnath Singh (right) with Bihar deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary in Patna on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

“We must once again bring the NDA government to power in Bihar, which has seen a huge transformation under chief minister Nitish Kumar… We should pledge to make Bihar a developed state under the NDA,” Singh said while addressing party workers, MPs and legislators during the day-long state executive committee meeting in Patna.

Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) leads the NDA government in Bihar, along with the BJP.

The BJP also passed political resolutions on the development that has taken place in the past 11 years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and 20 years under CM Nitish Kumar in Bihar.

“We will go to the people and present before them the development work and achievements done by the central and Bihar governments,” deputy CM and BJP MLA Samrat Choudhary said during a press conference. The party also passed a ‘Vijay Sankalp’ resolution to win the elections later this year by a thumping majority.

Addressing party workers, Singh said, “You all are not ordinary workers; you are the creators of a ‘Golden Bihar’. This is the moment when, getting inspired by your history, you will work towards the upcoming elections. This is not just a party meeting, but a resolution meeting, and this resolution will take Bihar and India forward.”

He added that the state government has fulfilled all the promises made in their manifesto.

Singh asked party workers to draw inspiration from Bihar’s history and advised them to take the party’s work to every household.

“We must instill this very belief in the heart of every resident of Bihar,” he said, predicting a two-thirds majority win.

Singh said the reason the BJP has established itself as the largest political party in the world is that everyone works hard, regardless of their position in the party.

He said while Indians have lost trust in some leaders, the BJP confronted the challenge head-on by working consistently to restore faith through transparent governance and strong leadership.

Targetting the Opposition

Singh hit out at the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in Bihar, stating that their only motivation is to stay in power while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) remains inspired by the idea of nation-building.

“Political parties like the Congress and RJD have only one objective — to stay in power whereas the BJP is inspired by nation-building. Bihar is not backward, it has been made backward. The objective of the BJP is to ensure a dignified life for every citizen of India. We are all striving to make India’s economy the third-largest in the world,” Singh said.

Taking a dig at RJD chief Lalu Prasad, Singh said he never respected Jananayak Karpuri Thakur from the heart, while PM Narendra Modi honoured Karpuri Thakur by giving him the ‘Bharat Ratna’. Touching on the alleged disrespect shown by the RJD president, Singh said, “Don’t expect an apology from RJD. Lalu Prasad has demeaned Ambedkar.”

Bihar BJP also passed a motion condemning RJD president Lalu Prasad for “insulting” Babasaheb Ambedkar.