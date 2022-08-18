In the dock, Bihar’s new law minister gets charge of Sheohar district
Chief minister Nitish Kumar, when asked on Thursday about Karthikey Kumar, said the “matter was being looked into”
Bihar’s new law minister Karthikey Kumar, who is in the eye of storm over a pending arrest warrant against him in an abduction case, has given charge of Sheohar district, as per a notification containing a fresh list of ministers in-charge of different districts in the state, issued on Thursday.
The ministers are allotted districts to ensure smooth implementation of the government programmes and welfare schemes.
The new list has been necessitated by the change in government last week, in which the BJP was ousted from power when chief minister Nitish Kumar’s party JD(U) walked out of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and aligned with RJD, Congress and other parties to form a new government.
Deputy CM Tejashwi Prasad Yadav brushed the allegations aside. “The Opposition had been left with just one job of accusations. The matter is in court. Let the court decide. Till that happens, there is no need for action,” he said.
Karthikey Kumar is from Yadav’s party, the RJD.
Meanwhile, Tejashwi Yadav has been made in-charge of Patna and Bhojpur while his elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav has been made in-charge of Atwal.
JD(U) ministers have retained the districts they had been allotted in the previous government, while the districts with BJP have been given to RJD and Congress ministers.
Six ministers have been allotted two districts each.
On June 30, last, the government had deputed additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries and secretaries as secretary in-charge in districts to review implementation of development and welfare schemes.
-
Ex-MLA Rajan Tiwary, wanted by UP police, arrested from Raxaul
A former MLA in Bihar, who was wanted by the Uttar Pradesh police in a 25-year-old case, was arrested Thursday at Raxual in Bihar's East Champaran district while he was crossing over to Nepal, police said. The former MLA from Govindganj constituency in West Champaran district, Rajan Tiwary, was carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head announced by UP Police.
-
Army soldier shot dead in Patna, BJP says return of jungle raj
An Army soldier was shot dead while resisting a robbery bid in Bihar's capital Patna early Thursday morning, police said. Bablu, was on way to Patliputra railway station to board New Delhi-Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express when the incident took place on the Old Bypass road. The soldier's father, Amarnath Yadav, is said to be a close associate of deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav.
-
BPSC announces fresh dates for prelims, introduces smart lock to curb paper leak
The Bihar Public Service Commission on Thursday announced fresh dates for conducting the 67th combined preliminary examination after it was cancelled on May 8 following a paper leak, a BPSC official said. According to the official, the preliminary examination will be held on September 20 and 22. BPSC chairman, Atul Prasad said a smart lock system will be used to carry question papers and ensure confidentiality.
-
State to organise pro-govinda league to promote dahi handi
Mumbai Chief minister Eknath Shinde accorded the status of sport to dahi handi and said that the state government will promote 'the sport' by organising pro-govinda league from next year, on the lines of the commercial events organised in countries like Spain and China. Once they receive the status of a sport, the govindas will be entitled to government jobs from the 5% quota reserved for the sportsmen.
-
Police officer arrests murder suspect after spiritual guru’s advice, suspended
A police officer in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district has been suspended afterthe Bamitha police officer, assistant sub-inspector Anil Sharma,e allegedly reached out to a self-styled spiritual guru to help solve the murder of a 17-year-old girl found dead in a well, people aware of the matter said. When his relatives confronted the police, his superior, town inspector Pankaj Sharma showed them the video of the conversation between Sharma and the self-styled spiritual guru Pandokhar Sarkar. The video soon reached social media.
