JAP-Cong alliance talks hit a hurdle

The talks of alliance/merger between former Madhepura MP Rajiv Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav‘s Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) and Congress seem to have hit a hurdle for now with JAP deciding to field candidate in Kusheshwarsthan assembly seat in Darbhanga district, which is set for bypoll along with Tarapur assembly seat in Munger district on October 30.

Soon after his release from jail in a 32-year-old kidnapping case on Tuesday, Yadav had praised Congress. “In Bihar, we will support Congress in the assembly by-elections,” he had said.

However, on Wednesday, his party announced the candidature of Yogi Choupal from Kusheshwarsthan.

Sources in JAP said Congress had almost finalised the name of Pappu Yadav as the candidate from Tarapur but wanted his party to merge with Congress. “Yadav too was ready for it, but some Congress leaders blocked the move,” said a JAP leader, wishing not to be quoted.

“A dejected Yadav left for Delhi and has deferred any further decision till his meeting with Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi,” the JAP leader said.

However, before Yadav’s departure for Delhi, JAP state unit president Raghavendra Kushwaha announced the candidate for Kusheshwarsthan.

Kushwaha said that decision to contest the bypoll was to maintain the party’s independent existence. “At the most, there will be an alliance with any party, but definitely no merger,” he said.

Talking to HT, Yadav, however, blamed some state Congress leaders for stalling the move to give him the ticket from Tarapur. “Congress has suffered and reached in such a position because of these leaders who are working as B team of both BJP and the RJD,” alleged Yadav.

“They have been feeding wrong information about me as they are afraid of being exposed once I join the party. It is the same group of Congress which worked against my wife and former MP Ranjita Ranjan during last Lok Sabha polls,” he said.

Yadav, who is in Delhi, is likely to meet Rahul Gandhi and is hopeful of “positive outcome.”

“I keep on interacting with Rahul Gandhi on and off. I have given up my demand for Tarapur seat,” he said.