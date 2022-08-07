JD(U) not to join Union council of ministers: Party after RCP Singh resigned
A day after RCP Singh resigned from the JD(U), Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar’s party on Sunday made it clear that it will not join the Union council of ministers, news agency PTI reported. The Union council of ministers has been left with no representation after the resignation of RCP Singh.
Addressing a press conference, JD(U) national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan also said that the exit of RCP Singh from the party was along expected lines since "his body was here but his soul was elsewhere".
"We stick to our stand of 2019 when, after the Lok Sabha polls, we had decided not to join the government at the Centre," the JD(U) president said.
He, however, asserted "all is well" between his party and the BJP, dismissing speculation of rift that followed a number of recent developments, including the chief minister's decision to skip a NITI Aayog meeting chaired by the prime minister, reportedly citing post-COVID debility.
Former Union minister Singh on Saturday quit Kumar's Janata Dal (United), hours after reports surfaced that the party has sought an explanation from him over allegations of corruption levelled by some unidentified workers.
Singh, a former national president of the JD(U) who had to give up his cabinet berth following denial of another Rajya Sabha term by the party, made the announcement at a press conference he convened at his paternal home in Nalanda district.
"The allegations are a conspiracy by those who envied my getting inducted into the Union cabinet. I would like to tell them that those living in glass houses must not hurl stones at others. I also hereby give up my primary membership of the party," he said.
UP police grieve death of explosive detection dog 'Oli'
The Uttar Pradesh police has lost one of its most loyal workers. After serving the department for more than 10 years, constable 'Oli', a dog that specialised in explosive detection, died here on Saturday. A condolence parade was organised for Oli. Over the last 10 years, Oli was instrumental in apprehending criminals and finding out hidden explosives on multiple occasions. Oli died while on duty on Saturday evening.
Raj: Gehlot’s remarks on ‘murders after rapes post death penalty’ draws Oppn ire
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot's comments on 'murders after rapes' has sparked a massive controversy, with the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party stating that the CM “cannot escape from the failures of the government by making absurd statements”. Deputy leader of opposition and BJP leader Rajendra Rathore said Gehlot's statement is unfortunate and shameful. From January 2020 to January 2022, 4,091 cases were registered under the POCSO Act in the state, hRathoresaid.
Rivers in spate as heavy rains lash many parts of Karnataka
Several rivers are in spate following heavy rains lashing many parts of Karnataka, especially villages located near Tunga and Tungabhadra rivers, officials said. At least one lakh cusecs of water was released from Tungabhadra dam into the Tungabhadra river following heavy downpour in the catchment region and heavy inflow of water in Vijayanagara district. Officials have sounded an alert for the locals in the areas located near the course of the river.
Punjab: Rajya Sabha MP meets Sitharaman to discuss state’s fiscal roadblocks
Punjab Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney met Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to discuss the settling of issues pertaining to the goods and services tax on the Gurdwara Sarai, and also steps to help improve the fiscal health of his state. “Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman agreed to consider all the requests, especially the cash credit loan at lower interest rates for the procurement of good grains,” Sahney said after the meeting.
Mumbai | IMD predicts extremely heavy rain for Monday, Pune on 'red' alert
The weather department on Sunday sounded an 'orange' alert for Mumbai with the city expected to witness 'extremely heavy rainfall' in the coming week. The Maharashtra capital city will remain on 'orange' alert from Monday till Wednesday (August 11). Around 5pm, the IMD said Raigad and Ratnagiri districts are expected to see 'very intense spells of rain' in the next three-four hours. The Santa Cruz region recorded16mm of rain on Saturday.
