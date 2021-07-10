Jeevika didis in Bihar turn crisis during Covid 2nd wave into an opportunity

45-year-old Munni Devi in Bihar’s Kishanganj made 17,000 face masks in less than two months during the second wave of the pandemic and earned ₹85,000. She is one among nearly 4,500 Jeevika didis in the Seemanchal region to have collectively earned over ₹5 crores in the last two months by manufacturing three-layered quality masks, state officials said.

900 Jeevika didis in Kishanganj district have made a record by manufacturing over 30 lakh face masks within two months.

“We are indeed proud of Jeevika didis in Kishanganj,” district project manager (DPM) of Kishanganj, Rajesh Kumar, said, adding, “900 Jeevika didis made 3.033 million face masks and earned over ₹1.50 crores collectively.” This means each of those Jeevika didis in Kishanganj earned in excess of ₹16,500.

But those who worked harder, walked away with a lot more, officials said about 100 Jeevika didis made more than 10,000 face masks during the period and earned more than ₹50,000. Munni Devi of Bahadurganj stood out in the group by managing to stitch together 17,000 face masks to corner ₹85,000.

In Purnia Jeevika didis made more than 2.972 million face masks and earned little less than ₹1.50 crores. Purnia Jeevika communication manager Rajeev Ranjan said it gave them “an opportunity in crisis”.

In Katihar over 25 lakh face masks were made by Jeevika didis. “They did an excellent job of spreading awareness about Covid-19 in rural areas,” Nitesh Kumar, manager Non Farm & Micro Enterprises said, adding, “In rural areas almost all people wear masks manufactured by them.” In Araria, over 20 lakh face masks were made and distributed in rural areas.

Seemanchal comprising four districts of Kishanganj, Araria, Katihar and Purnia has a population of over 11.5 million and the face masks made by Jeevika didis have covered almost all families in rural areas.

“We have supplied masks to Panchayati raj institutions besides to government schools,” Kishanganj DPM Rajesh Kumar said, adding, “Masks making jobs has worked as a booster for them and they have become self-reliant in crisis.”