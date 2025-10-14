Jitan Ram Manjhi names 6 candidates, may field 2 more from Bodh Gaya, Makhdumpur

PATNA: Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) leader and Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on Tuesday released a list of six party candidates and declared that the party would also field candidates from Bodh Gaya and Makhdumpur, which have been earmarked for Union minister Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party-Ramvilas (LJP-R) in the NDA’s Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi (ANI)

According to a list released by Manjhi, sitting legislator Deepa Kumari will contest the election from the Imamganj seat, MLA Anil Kumar from Tikari, MLA Jyoti Devi from Barachatti, and sitting MLA Prafull Kumar Manjhi from the Sikandara seat. Deepa Kumari is Manjhi’s daughter-in-law and Jyoti Devi is a close relative.

Manjhi has also fielded Romit Kumar from Atri assembly and Lalan Ram from Kutumba assembly seat, which is being currently held by Bihar Congress chief Rajesh Ram.

In addition, the minister earlier in the day said the party would also field candidates from two seats that were not allocated to the party, ostensibly to express solidarity with Janata Dal-United. “When the seat-sharing has already been decided, why are others fielding candidates on JD(U) seats? If that’s the case, I too will field my own candidates from Bodh Gaya and Makhdumpur,” he said in a veiled statement apparently meant for Union minister Chirag Paswan.

Manjhi’s remarks came amid claims that a dispute has erupted between Chirag Paswan’s party and the JD (U) over seat-sharing. There is speculation that chief minister Nitish Kumar was unhappy with the recent seat-sharing arrangement and has asked his leaders to rectify the situation.

To be sure, JD (U) national working president Sanjay Kumar Jha denied there was a problem.

“Nitish Kumar is absolutely happy. He will campaign for the NDA. He is talking to the senior leaders of the NDA. All five parties of the NDA are united, and by this evening, we will also announce the list of candidates and their constituencies. NDA is fighting the elections under the guidance of Nitish Kumar,” he said, according to ANI.

Jha said the opposition was spreading rumours because it knew it didn’t stand a chance. “Therefore, they are spreading misinformation and planting baseless stories about what is happening within the NDA. chief minister Nitish Kumar is fully prepared to enter the electoral fray. Whatever is being decided is being done in consultation with the chief minister,” he said, asking people not to pay attention to such rumours.

But there has been tension between JD(U) and LJP (Ram Vilas) over the Sonbarsa and Rajgir assembly seats. JD(U) MLA and minister Ratnesh Sada was re-nominated as the party candidate from Sonbarsa though the seat had gone to LJP(R) in NDA’s earlier list, signalling Kumar’s unwillingness to cede ground.