Journalist shot dead in Bihar’s Araria

Four unidentified assailants shot dead a 40-year-old journalist with Hindi daily Dainik Jagran at Raniganj in Bihar’s Araria district on Friday morning. The journalist, Vimal, was a witness to the murder of his brother in 2019. Police said prima facie it seems to be a case of enmity. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police superintendent Ashok Kumar Singh said Vimal was shot dead around 5.30am. “A forensic team was at the spot...the body was taken for post-mortem. Efforts are underway to nab the accused.”

Singh said prima facie it seems to be a case of enmity. “The journalist was also a key witness to the murder of his elder brother.” He added Vimal was shot in his chest and he died on the spot. “...an investigation has started and police have been asked to obtain CCTV footage if any,” he said. “Further probe is underway.”

Puja Kumari, Vimal’s widow, said they rushed him to a hospital where the doctors declared him dead. “He was a key witness to the murder of his brother and was threatened several times to turn hostile.”

