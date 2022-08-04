Last rites of woman who died with child in her lap at railway station performed
The last rites of a 35-year-old woman who was found dead on a platform of Bihar’s Bhagalpur railway station on Sunday was performed on Thursday after authorities failed to find her family.
The woman was found dead on the platform with her three-year-old boy sleeping on her lap, unaware of her demise.
The specially-abled child was rescued by Bhagalpur railway police and was handed over to the child welfare committee (CWC). The boy is now staying in a childcare home.
The Government Railway Police (GRP) found the unidentified woman with the boy sleeping on her lap with his hands around her neck on a platform on Sunday morning. She was taken to a nearby government hospital where doctors declared her dead.
GRP inspector Arvind Kumar said, “The body was kept in the mortuary for 72 hours for the identification and when her identity could not be ascertained, her last rites were performed.”
Also Read:Watch | Angry Sena workers wreck rebel MLA’s office, ‘perform’ last rites elsewhere
“An investigation is on to ascertain the identity and address of the mother and the boy who is now in a home for children”, GRP inspector said.
The police had pasted the posters of the mother and child in different parts of the city to find their family members.
The officials scanned the CCTV footage to ascertain which train the mother and son took to reach Bhagalpur station but they couldn’t find any clue.
They believe that the woman and her child had reached Bhagalpur railway station on Saturday and on Sunday night, she died.
“She might have died from hunger as she appeared extremely malnourished,” a railway official said, on condition of anonymity.
Her post-mortem was conducted on Wednesday and officials said the report citing reason for her death was yet to be received.
Vikram Kant Mishra, chief welfare committee (CWC) chaiperson, Bhagalpur said, “We will wait for the legitimate father of the child and if he does not turn up, the child will be kept at the adoption centre in Nathnagar.”
Pankaj Kumar Pandey, centre coordinator Railway childline Bhagalpur said, “We made all possible efforts so that the child could reach his father but no headway has been made so far.”
He said the child was taken to a hospital where he was checked and provided medicines.
“The child is malnourished and we are taking proper care of the boy,” he said.
In a similar incident reported in May 2020, a 14-second video of a two-year-old boy trying to wake her mother up, who was already dead, at Muzaffarpur railway station had gone viral.
-
42 migrant workers died in Gurugram this year, 20 of them at construction sites: Police
At least 42 migrant workers were killed in Gurugram till July 30 this year, of these 20 died during accidents at construction sites, according to police data, underlining the need for stricter compliance of the safety norms even as labourers alleged that many incidents go unreported. The police added that rest of the 22 deaths were reported from offices, workshops, factories and other work places.
-
Bihar court orders judicial custody of cop over failure to produce accused
A sessions court in Bihar's Sasaram on Wednesday ordered one-day judicial custody of a police officer after Rohtas police superintendent Ashish Bharti failed to appear before it to explain their failure in producing the accused for the hearing of a murder trial pending for 42 years. Judge Manoj Kumar issued a show-cause notice to Rohtas police superintendent Ashish Bharti calling the failure a serious negligence and ordered him to appear in person in the court on Wednesday.
-
Now, Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha receives ED summons in money laundering case
The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday summoned Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha in connection with alleged money laundering in the Patra 'Chawl' redevelopment case. The ED said summons were issued after transactions done on Varsha Raut's account came to light. During Thursday's hearing in the court on Sanjay Raut ED custody, the ED said an amount worth ₹1.08 crore was received in the account of Varsha Raut from unrelated persons.
-
Comedian 'Tennis' Krishna steps into politics, joins AAP in Karnataka
'Tennis' Krishna, a popular Kannada actor and comedian, entered politics by joining the Aam Aadmi Party in Bengaluru on Thursday. The party's Bengaluru Twitter page congratulated him on the move and wrote, “Noted comedian from Kannada film industry Sri Tennis Krishna joined the AAP family today. Hearty welcome sir.” He has acted in around 600 movies, including Neela Megha Shyama, Mojugara Sogasugara and Veera Madakari.
-
Adityanath slams previous government for neglecting Azamgarh
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday slammed previous government for neglecting Azamgarh and said that the eastern Uttar Pradesh district is now on the path of development that his government was ensuring. “Purvanchal Expressway was built. People here have got the benefit of the housing schemes. Our focus is on the development of Azamgarh.” He was apparently referring to the backlash in the aftermath of the incidents such as the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics