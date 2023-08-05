Bihar: Appointment of financial advisor sparks ‘outrage’ at LNMU

The administration of Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) in Darbhanga is embroiled in a controversy following the reappointment of Dilip Kumar as the financial advisor despite his previous termination in 2020 based on allegations of doubtful integrity and misconduct. People familiar with the development said that the reappointment was made when a writ petition filed by Kumar against his dismissal remained sub judice. Lalit Narayan Mithila University in Darbhanga. (File)

In November 2020, Kumar was terminated based on a report by the LNMU vice-chancellor (VC) citing doubtful integrity, misconduct, wilful disobedience, and unlawful activities during his tenure. HT has seen a copy of the notification.

The then principal secretary to the chancellor-cum-governor, Chaitanya Prasad, issued a notification, dated November 15, 2020, for ‘termination of his appointment’ by the order of the chancellor.

However, a recent notification from the Raj Bhawan dated August 2, 2023, announced the appointment of Kumar, a retired Indian Civil Accounts Service (ICAS) officer, as the new financial advisor for a three-year term. The latest notification was issued by incumbent principal secretary to the chancellor, R L Chongthu.

Some senior LNMU officials expressed their astonishment on the decision while requesting anonymity.

Kumar’s petition (case number CWJC-2449/2021) in the Patna high court challenging his dismissal was filed against the state of Bihar and the chancellor of universities of Bihar was made respondent ‘number two’ among others. The court is yet to pass any orders on the matter.

Talking to HT on Friday evening, Kumar claimed that the appointment was made because the allegations against him lacked substance. He said that he will be joining the new assignment on Saturday itself, which coincidentally happens to be 51st foundation day of LNMU.

VC of LNMU, Prof Surendra Pratap Singh, refrained from commenting on the matter. Singh’s term is set to expire in September.