Main shooter in Gaya daylight murder injured in police encounter; 3 arrested

The main shooter involved in the daylight murder of a 19-year-old youth in Gaya on Diwali was injured in a police encounter on Friday. Three of the four shooters linked to the case have been arrested, officials said.

According to the police, Subhash Kumar of Bairagi Muhalla under Kotwali police station had gone to purchase Diwali items around 8am when four armed youths surrounded him in a lane and opened fire. He sustained multiple bullet injuries and died on the spot, while the assailants fled the scene brandishing weapons.

The victim’s father, Upendra Paswan, alleged that Gaya mayor Ganesh Paswan and ward councillor Kundan Kumar, who had political differences with the family after his vote against them, conspired in the murder and hired the shooters. A case has been registered against the mayor, the councillor, and 10 others, City SP Ramanand Kumar Kaushal said.

Following the incident, SSP Anand Kumar constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) assisted by forensic and technical experts. Using CCTV footage and local intelligence, the SIT identified five accused involved in the murder.

Early Friday morning, the SIT located three suspects hiding in Bakraur village and conducted a raid. The arrested men were identified as Bunty Paswan, the main shooter, and his associates Billa alias Nitish Kumar and Rohit alias Mundi. The accused led police to an agricultural field in Asani village to recover the weapons used in the crime.

During the recovery operation, Bunty Paswan allegedly opened fire at the police team and attempted to escape. Police retaliated, injuring him in both legs. He was taken to Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College and Hospital, where he is under treatment in police custody, SSP Kumar said.

The other two arrested shooters are being interrogated to trace the masterminds and suppliers of the firearms. The FSL team has been deployed at the encounter site to collect forensic evidence, officials added.