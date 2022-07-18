Meet Bihar topper Neha who aspires to become engineer, follow parents’ footsteps

In a moment of pride, Neha, a class 10 student from Patna’s Carmel High School has emerged as the state topper and also bagged the second position in the country in the latest All-India merit list of CISCE.

Neha’s parents are both engineers and she wants to do the same.

Her father Sanjeev Kumar is an engineer with Bajaj Automobiles while her mother Kripalani Kumari is an engineer-turned homemaker.

Surprised over the result, Neha said, “I was expecting good marks but I didn’t expect to become the state topper. I am extremely glad with my marks and my parents are feeling proud.”

She said she faced anxiety issues but Bharatnatyam became her stress buster.

Also Read: ICSE results: 32 students from MMR make it to national toppers list

“I get stressed out and anxious over small things. But I engage myself in dance, music, painting and film making to refresh my mind”, she said.

“I don’t study by looking at the clock but I dedicate my entire day to study except for two hours which I keep for extra-curricular activities. I gave equal weightage to all subjects. I have more interest in Mathematics and Science. My family, friends and teachers supported me during board preparation.”, she added.

Talking about two semester exams this year, she said, “Though it eased our burden to some extent in terms of syllabus, it added to pressure of facing board exams twice. Adjusting to online classes was challenging initially but we accommodated with time. My teachers were very helpful and supportive. I also preferred group study with friends.”

Nowadays, she is preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE).

“I am working hard to get good marks in JEE so that I can get admission in the top IIT of the country. I wish to pursue engineering in the Computer Science branch”, she added.

Meanwhile, her parents were delighted over their daughter’s success.

“My daughter’s hard work has paid off. She has been sincere and hard working since her childhood. We wish the best for her bright future”, said elated father Kumar.