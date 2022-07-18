ICSE results: 32 students from MMR make it to national toppers list
Mumbai: A total of 32 students from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) made it to the list of national toppers in the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) examinations, the results for which were announced on Sunday evening. The results improved significantly since 2019 when just 13 national rankers were from MMR. 2019 was the last year when the board released a merit list.
With the Covid-19 outbreak in March 2020 and Delta variant-driven surge in 2021, Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CICSE) had decided against putting out a merit list citing “exceptional circumstances”.
This year, all 245 schools in Maharashtra from where students appeared achieved a 100% pass percentage. As seen with SSC results released last month, female students fared better than their male counterparts.
While all girl candidates cleared the exam, the pass percentage among boys stood at 99.99%.
This year’s performance, according to school principals, is a result of a new mode of examination and assessment. Exams were conducted in two semesters -- December 2021 to January 2022, and April to May 2022.
For the results, equal weightage was given to both Semester 1 and Semester 2 examinations, and Project (Internal Assessment) marks were added to arrive at the final marks in each subject.
“Mumbai and Maharashtra overall fared very well. We are pleased with the results. Students have kept up the Board’s performance, which is commendable amid various personal challenges since March 2020. For the first time in three years, we are announcing results based on exams and not continuous evaluation, so that in itself is significant,” said Gerry Arathoon, chief executive and secretary, CICSE.
Perin Bagli, principal, Activity High School, Peddar Road and secretary-treasurer of the Association of ICSE Schools in Maharashtra said students have performed exceptionally well this year. “The factors that benefitted the students were MCQ exams, which the students found easy. The workload was less because the syllabus was divided into two parts. The results were also released based on the best of terms subject-wise. There was so much time for the students, that even the slower ones could catch up with the curriculum.”
Notably, a large number of students have scored above 90%. At Jamnabai Narsee School, Juhu, 277 students appeared for exams of which 187 students scored above 90%. “They scored well despite last-minute changes in exam board patterns. The students have been resilient and overcame several difficulties during the pandemic and scored exceptionally well,” said principal Kalpana Patange.
Vikram Unnikrishnan, a candidate from Bombay Scottish School who secured a score of 99.4%, said he was surprised but not shocked by his result. “Online schooling went on from 9 am to 1 pm, and it was extremely difficult to grasp the fundamental concepts of core subjects. Being at home all day and not having any school presence makes it tough for you to keep up your focus, but the school made efforts to assist students during the pandemic, such as providing six mock papers for board preparations, and teachers were always available to answer any questions,” Unnikrishnan said.
-
ICSE results: Schools pull out all stops to help students score better
Bishrutaa Chakraborty, a student of Bombay Scottish School, Mahim who scored 97%, said, “Semester 1 was initially difficult for us because of the change in the paper pattern. Time management was the major issue faced by most of the students in the multiple-choice questions section.” Schools also had to make an extra effort to help students adjust to the format of the multiple-choice questions.
-
ICSE Class 10 results: Hargun Kaur Matharu from Pune is all-India topper
All-India Indian Certificate of Secondary Education topper Hargun Kaur Matharu, from St Mary's School, Pune, secured 99.8 per cent in the exams. She was at her younger sister's birthday party on Sunday when she got to know about the results. ICSE results were announced on Sunday and the pass percentage was 99.97 per cent. Pune also bagged the second rank as Shivani Deo secured 99.6 per cent and is the second national rank holder.
-
Presidential poll: Parties educate their legislators on voting process
Mumbai A day before the presidential elections, political parties educated their legislators about the voting process by holding meetings. Congress started the inquiry over the absence of 12 of its MLAs during the floor test of the Eknath Shinde faction and Bharatiya Janata Party government held on July 4. Legislators from the Shinde-led faction and BJP jointly met at Hotel Trident and discussed preparations for polling for the presidential election scheduled on Monday.
-
Actor gets back ₹2.24 lakh transferred from her accounts by frauds
Mumbai A week after television actress Aman Sandhu was duped and lost ₹2.24 lakh to online frauds, the Mumbai police units from Oshiwara, Goregaon and cyber-crime were able to block the transaction and get the amount credited back to the actor's account.
-
ICSE results: Pune schools strike gold; principals, toppers speak
As the results of Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) were declared on Sunday evening, students from across the city celebrated. Many schools reported 100 per cent results in the examination. This year, 110 students are tied for the top 3 positions nationally in the ICSE results. The maximum number of toppers (37), out of the 110, are from Maharashtra.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics