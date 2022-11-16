Home / Cities / Patna News / Migrant worker from Bihar found dead in Srinagar, kin say shot

patna news
Updated on Nov 16, 2022 10:07 PM IST

The family of the deceased, identified as Balister Choudhary from Dumwaliya in Bagaha subdivision, came to know about the incident after a caller informed his wife on Tuesday night and shared the social media account of Srinagar police, which had circulated the body’s picture and a message for the purposes of identification.

According to police, Prima facie, it seems an unnatural death. (Picture for representation)
BySandeep Bhaskar, Bettiah

A 35-year-old migrant worker from Bihar’s West Champaran district was found dead under mysterious circumstances near Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday evening, his family members said.

The family of the deceased, identified as Balister Choudhary from Dumwaliya in Bagaha subdivision, came to know about the incident after a caller informed his wife on Tuesday night and shared the social media account of Srinagar police, which had circulated the body’s picture and a message for the purposes of identification. The caller, according to the family, refused to identify himself.

Sharing the deceased’s photograph, the Twitter message reads: “One unidentified body, seemingly of a non-local, was found lying on the road in Soura area of Srinagar. Prima facie, it seems an unnatural death. Inquest proceedings started under CrPC 174. Body sent for postmortem. Public is requested to inform Soura PS for identification of deceased.”

Deceased’s brother Guddu Choudhary said, “On Tuesday evening, the Srinagar police noticed a young man lying unconscious on the roadside near Soura and when they went to pick him up, they found him lying dead. We have come to know he was shot on the chest. Srinagar police sent the body for autopsy and began efforts to identify him by putting his photo on Twitter,” said Guddu, adding his brother was schedule to board a train on Thursday for his return journey from Kashmir where he had gone to work as labourer.

Someone recognized my brother from the photo circulated on the social media and informed his wife on Tuesday late evening, Guddu said.

Meanwhile, relatives of the deceased have left for Srinagar to bring back the body.

Bagaha’s superintendent of police Kiran Kumar Gorakh Jhadav said, “The body has been recovered and sent for autopsy. Prima facie, it appears to be unnatural death.”

