Misa Bharti celebrates Lalu Prasad Yadav’s birthday. Check photos here

Rajya Sabha MP Misa Bharti shared pictures of her family celebrating former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav’s birthday on Friday. In the pictures, Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi and Misa’s children could be seen celebrating with a birthday cake.

“The world exists because of papa. The world is where Papa is. Happy Birthday, Papa,” Bharti posted on Twitter. Misa also shared a tweet where her children were seen celebrating Lalu Prasad’s birthday with posters and candles.

“You fed me in your arms, you taught me the meaning of living. I'm lucky that I found a grandfather like you. Today my kids wished their beloved maternal grandfather a very happy birthday with this lovely message by making a card with their own hands,” Misa said in another tweet with pictures of Lalu with her granddaughters.

Rashtriya Janata Dal founder Lalu Prasad who is currently on bail in multiple fodder scam cases after spending more than three years behind bars. He also held a virtual interaction with party workers in Bihar on Sunday.

Chief ministers Bhupesh Baghel and Hemant Soren also wished the former Bihar chief minister on his birthday. INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and TMC leader Dilip Mandal also wished him on his birthday.