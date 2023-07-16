Bihar man dies after consuming ‘too many’ momos; father alleges conspiracy: Report

A man in Bihar died after allegedly consuming 'too many' momos while eating the popular snack with his friends in Gopalganj district. The deceased, 25, identified as Vipin Kumar, reportedly ate the momos as part of a bet with his friends, which caused his health to deteriorate and ultimately led to his unfortunate demise. MomosThe incident took place on Thursday under the Badhiharia police station.(Representative image)

The incident took place on Thursday at the Badharia police station in Gopalganj, which is located about 145 km from state capital Patna.

Kumar worked in a mobile repairing shop. As per reports, he had gone to meet his friends on Thursday evening when they placed a bet on who could eat the maximum number of momos. However, after continuously eating the snack, he fainted at the spot and died. After receiving information about the incident, the police sent his body for post-mortem. They said the matter is being investigated, and the final cause of death will be ascertained after the post-mortem report is out.

'Father alleges conspiracy'

Meanwhile, Kumar's father accused his son's friends of conspiring to murder him. He believed his son was intentionally challenged for the bet and poisoned in the incident. However, no complaint has been lodged on behalf of the family by the police until now, as reported by Jansatta, citing the Thawe police station in-charge of Gopalganj district.

The Station House Officer of Thawe, Shashi Ranjan Kumar, confirmed the news to HT but refused to comment any further.

Momos are steamed, filled dumplings, a popular snack in India, Nepal, and nearby countries.

