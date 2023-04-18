Home / Cities / Patna News / Hooch death toll rises to 31, show cause against seven excise inspectors

Hooch death toll rises to 31, show cause against seven excise inspectors

ByAvinash Kumar
Apr 18, 2023 11:16 PM IST

Seven excise inspectors were issued show cause notices for negligence of duty by the district magistrate of East Champaran Sourabh Jorwar

PATNA: The toll in the Motihari hooch tragedy rose to 31 on Tuesday with the death of five more people, even as seven excise inspectors were issued show cause notices for negligence of duty by the district magistrate of East Champaran.

People undergoing treatment at a hospital in Motihari. (HT Photo)
The unofficial toll, however, is said to be 37.

“Departmental action will be taken against them if their reply is not satisfactory,” said DM Sourabh Jorwar.

The move comes after Motihari Superintendent of Police (SP) Kantesh Kumar Mishra suspended five SHOs, two anti-liquor task force (ALTF) officials, and nine chowkidars on April 15 and 16 after the hooch incidents came to light in the intervening night of April 14 and 15.

Meanwhile, the police said they have, so far, arrested 183 people, including two chowkidars, during a drive launched by the administration against the liquor mafia and bootleggers on Tuesday.

The chowkidars were posted with Harsiddhi police station in the district and they were arrested during a drive in which they were found in an inebriated condition. They are being interrogated to know the source of liquor,” the DM said.

Officials in the East Champaran police admitted that at least 10 bodies have been sent for an autopsy so far while 10 people are still undergoing treatment in private hospitals.

