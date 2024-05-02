 Nadda attacks Congress, ally RJD, says it stands for the corrupt - Hindustan Times
Thursday, May 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Nadda attacks Congress, ally RJD, says it stands for the corrupt

ByAditya Nath Jha
May 02, 2024 03:20 PM IST

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda said that they were committed to the development and prosperity of the people

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda on Thursday attacked the Congress and its ally Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), saying it stands for “rishwatkhor (corrupt), jungle raj, and daldal (swamp)”.

BJP chief JP Nadda. (PTI)
“[RJD and Congress] are parties of families. They will continue to benefit their families contrary to [Prime Minister] Narendra Modi-led NDA [National Democratic Alliance] government whose prime motto is to benefit the poor through good governance,” he said while campaigning in Bihar’s Araria.

Nadda said Modi enforced the Covid-19 lockdown strictly when the US was confused over imposing it. “During the pandemic, [leaders of RJD and Congress] were raising questions over vaccines. But they took the vaccines stealthily,”

Nadda attacked the Congress and its allies as anti-Ram and anti-nation. “These people had problems in building the temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya. Modi got the temple built...”

He said the BJP was committed to the development and prosperity of the people. Nadda alleged the Congress-led alliance wants to give reservation based on religion.

News / Cities / Patna / Nadda attacks Congress, ally RJD, says it stands for the corrupt
