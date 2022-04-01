NDA leaders in Bihar dismiss talks of Nitish’s bid for RS
Senior leaders of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Friday dismissed speculations that Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar may quit the post and bid for Rajya Sabha membership or look for his rehabilitation at the Centre.
Senior JD(U) leader and state’s information and public relations department (IPRD) minister Sanjay Kumar Jha, considered a confidant of CM Kumar, took to Twitter to make his point. “I’m intrigued at the rumour that Hon CM Shri @NitishKumar is contemplating going to Rajya Sabha! This is mischievous, and far from truth. Shri Kumar has people’s mandate to serve Bihar, and will continue to do so for the full term as Chief Minister. He is not going anywhere!”, Jha tweeted.
“...His unwavering commitment to serve the people and his ability to transform Bihar are sacrosanct. I urge all to desist from such propaganda,” Jha said in a string of tweets, adding that Kumar would complete his term as the CM.
The rumours that the CM was eying a Rajya Sabha seat started after Kumar told a TV news channel on Thursday that he had served three houses of the legislature, Lok Sabha, state assembly and the Council, and only the Rajya Sabha was left.
However, in his chamber in the assembly later in the day, Kumar clarified he did not intend to go to the RS.
Deputy CM and senior BJP leader Tarkishore Prasad said Kumar has been instrumental in transforming Bihar in different sectors. “It’s not proper to guess that Kumar is leaving the state. These are just speculations,” he said.
-
Soren family feud out in open, CM’s sister-in-law meets Governor
The feud in the family of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha supremo and former chief minister Shibu Soren spilled over into the open on Friday after Sita Soren, elder daughter-in-law of party supremo Shibu Soren, alleged that the original idea of Jharkhand formation was being defeated as the Hemant Soren government has failed to curb “loot of land” and that the corrupt officers are being shielded.
-
Assessing dues claim by J’khand govt: Coal PSU
The Central Coalfields Limited, a Jharkhand-based subsidiary of Coal India, on Friday said it's assessing outstanding dues it owes to the Jharkhand government, which had recently warned of stopping coal supply if its dues were not cleared. Talking to reporters at the CCL headquarters here, its chairman-cum-managing director P M Prasad said district committees were formed under the chairmanship of deputy commissioners (DCs) to make the assessment.
-
Six members of inter-state looters’ gang arrested in Varanasi
Six members, including the kingpin of an inter-state looters gang, that looted ₹8 lakh from a grocery trader in broad daylight in Kabirchaura area of Varanasi on March 24, were arrested from Benia Bagh area on Friday, police said. The gang goes by the name of Irani Gang and has network in different states, said a police officer. After registering a case against unidentified miscreants at Chowk police station, Varanasi, police started investigation.
-
With no Covid restrictions, Lucknow temples decked up for Navratri rush
After a two-year gap, this Navratri is all set to be celebrated without any Covid-19 restrictions. Mahant Divya Giri of Mankameshwar Temple said, “This year, by the grace of God, temples will remain open for devotees.” Temples of Maa Kali in Chowk, Ghasiyari Mandi and Maa Chandrika Devi Temple in Bakshi Ka Talab are expecting a good crowd this year. This year Mata ki Chowkis, kirtans and jagrans would be also back.
-
Large number of tech education, pharmacy colleges shut down in last 2 years
In the last two years, the Covid-19 pandemic has adversely impacted all fields including education. In the last two years, 396 technical education colleges under the aegis of the All India Council for Technical Education have been shut down due to less number of admissions. The condition is similar with respect to pharmacy and engineering colleges. This means that in the last two years, a total of 396 technical colleges have shut down in Maharashtra.
