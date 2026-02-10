Jehanabad , Family members of a NEET aspirant in Bihar whose mysterious death last month has caused an uproar, alleged on Tuesday that the SIT of the police, which had been probing into the case, has served them with a notice for a DNA test, though the matter has been "handed over" to the CBI. NEET aspirant death case handed over to CBI; still SIT serves DNA test notice: Family

The NEET aspirant, hailing from Jehanabad, was found unconscious in Shambhu Girls' hostel in Patna's Chitragupt Nagar on January 6. She died at a private hospital on January 11 after remaining in a coma for several days. Her family had alleged that she was sexually assaulted, accusing authorities of attempting a cover-up. The police arrested an employee of the hostel.

The state government has recommended a CBI probe into the case on January 31, but the central agency is yet to take up the matter for investigation.

"Officials of the SIT arrived at her uncle's house late Monday night with a notice for DNA testing. The team compelled the uncle to receive the notice. The SIT then attempted to serve the notice to other relatives, but they refused to open their doors.

"The news of the SIT's arrival had spread throughout the village by that time," a family member of the NEET aspirant told media persons.

As the villagers gathered and protested, the SIT team returned, he said.

The family members said the SIT team also went to the village of the deceased's maternal uncle to serve him the notice. However, they also did not open the doors.

"The state government recently informed the assembly that the investigation has been handed over to the CBI. Then why is the SIT harassing us? They have no authority now," another family member said.

"We are demanding a judicial probe into the incident. If the court orders it, all are ready to undergo DNA testing," he said.

Senior officers of Patna Police are tight-lipped about the development.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.