NIFT-Patna students bag 16 gold medals at 11th convocation

The National Institute of Fashion Technology-Patna (NIFT-P) gave away 16 gold medals to its students in three categories at the 11th convocation held at Gyan Bhavan on Friday.

A total of 392 students of different undergraduate courses of 2020 and 2021 batch were awarded degrees during the event as no convocation ceremony could be held at the institute last year due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Director Sanjay Shrivastava presented the annual academic report, and chief guest Upendra Prasad Singh, secretary of ministry of textiles, gave away medals and degrees to the students.

Anamika and Rakshit Jain (fashion management), Rishija Mudgal and Jahanvi Madan (fashion designing), Diksha and Sneha Khanna (textile design), Arya and Muniba (accessory design), Hiba Shamshi and Anshika Seth (fashion communication), Akanksha Singh and Priyanshu Ranjan (fashion technology) won the best academic year performance awards.

In the 2021 batch, Arya emerged as the student of the year, and she also bagged the award for academic excellence with community service, while for the 2020 batch, Muniba was declared the student of the year while Anshika Seth was awarded for academic excellence with community service. All of them received ₹11,000 each and citations.