Nitin Nabin takes charge as BJP national working president

Newly-appointed BJP national working president and Bihar minister Nitin Nabin on Monday took charge as the Bharatiya Janata Party’s national working president in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the party’s National President JP Nadda. Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Delhi BJP Chief Virendraa Sachdeva and other party senior leaders were also present on the occasion. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, right, being greeted by BJP national working president Nitin Nabin, second left, during the 75th death anniversary commemorations of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Patna on Monday. State Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary, second right, is also seen. (PTI)

Nabin was given a rousing welcome at the BJP headquarters in Delhi. He paid his tributes to Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya at the party headquarters.

Before departing from Patna on Monday morning, the BJP leader said that his priority would be to strengthen the organisation and create a new leadership in the party. He was talking to mediapersons after paying tributes to his father, veteran BJP leader and former MLA Navin Kishore Prasad Sinha, in Patna. He also visited the Mahavir Mandir here to offer his prayers.

“My endeavour would be to make the party sarvavyapi (omnipresent) and sarvasparshi (all-encompassing). I have come to pay tributes to my father. I also had the darshan at Mahavir Mandir, which fills us with energy. It is with the blessings of my father that I have reached where I am in these 20 years. I will begin the journey ahead with the blessings of my father,” Nabin told reporters after paying floral tributes to his late father, veteran BJP leader Navin Kishore Prasad Sinha, in Patna.

Nabin expressed gratitude to the people of Bihar and his constituency, crediting their blessings for his elevation to the national role. “People of my constituency gave me blessings. With their blessings, this is happening,” he said

Nabin also acknowledged the guidance and encouragement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior BJP leaders, including Union home minister Amit Shah and defence minister Rajnath Singh, for entrusting him with the responsibility.

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the central leadership, Prime Minister, home minister, defence minister and everyone in the central leadership for giving me this opportunity. I have the Prime Minister’s blessings, and I will further advance the guidance and leadership he has provided,” Nabin added.

Nabin, a five-time legislator, is currently the road construction minister in Bihar’s Nitish Kumar-led cabinet and has previously served as minister for urban development, housing, and law. Nabin, who represents the Bankipur assembly constituency, has served as the national general secretary of the Yuva Morcha, the party’s youth wing, and also as president of the Yuva Morcha’s Bihar unit.

As he left for Delhi after being appointed the BJP’s working president, Nabin thanked the party for the appointment. “The BJP not only promotes youths but also guides and curates them to achieve larger goals. It is the only party that allows its grassroots workers to thrive,” he said.

At 45, he will be the BJP’s youngest working president and will lead the party as it gears up for next year’s assembly elections in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry, unless a full-time president is appointed before the polls.

A senior BJP leader said the parliamentary board handpicked Nabin, the party’s highest decision-making body, due to his grassroots and organisational strength. In a post on X on Sunday, PM Modi described him as “a young and industrious leader with rich organisational experience,” in addition to an impressive record as an MLA and minister.

Nabin’s elevation also strengthens Bihar and eastern India’s representation in the BJP’s leadership roles, a region the party considers crucial for both parliamentary arithmetic and long-term expansion. BJP leaders said that three factors weighed in his favour: his grasp of the party’s organisation and ground-level work; his alignment with the leadership’s way of functioning, and his ability to deliver on difficult political assignments.

In addition to serving as the BJP’s election in-charge for Sikkim in the 2019 election, Nabin was the in-charge of Chhattisgarh for the 2023 state polls, when the party won power from the Congress, and played a role in the BJP’s campaign in Delhi.

Nabin’s appointment would also help reach out to the Kayastha community, which had traditionally supported the BJP but had felt neglected due to the denial of tickets to Kayastha candidates in Kayastha-dominated regions.

Party leaders said Union home minister Amit Shah’s visit to his Patna residence during his visit to the state was seen as an acknowledgement of his organisational work.

Nabin was entrusted with mobilising the Jeevika didi network, and was also involved in key NDA coordination meetings that showcased alliance unity on the ground.