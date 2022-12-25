Nitish govt likely to reconstitute boards, corporations to dislodge BJP nominees

PATNA: The Mahagadhbandhan (MGB) dispensation in Bihar is likely to embark on the contentious exercise to reconstitute the boards, corporation, and commission to accommodate their senior party leaders on the prestigious positions that enjoy the status of a state minister, said a senior leader.

A hint of this was dropped by deputy chief minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav at the legislature party meeting held at 10 circular road on Friday. During the meeting, which was attended by state party chief Jagadanand Singh besides ministers, MLAs, and MLCs, Yadav said that outstanding performers in the organisation would be rewarded with the position in the boards and corporations to be reconstituted soon.

There are around four dozen boards, corporations, and commissions, including the Bihar Industrial Area Development Authority, mineral development board, state finance commission, etc, which would be reconstituted to get rid of the appointees made during the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) regime. “The exercise is needed to dislodge the BJP nominees from these bodies,” said a senior RJD leader.

Besides, the RJD, Congress, and the left parties too are demanding an urgent revamping of boards, corporation, and commissions to accommodate their senior leaders at key positions in the government. “Some of the party leaders, who could not make it to the ministries, would be rehabilitated in the boards and corporations. However, there shall be a detailed discussion among the allies of the ruling dispensation to give suitable representation as per their standing in the assembly,” said media department head of Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) Rajesh Rathore.

Apparently discontented by the marginisation of the party’s interest in the MGB, BPCC president Akhilesh Prasad Singh had categorically said that the allies must recognise and give the due respect to the Congress to unseat the BJP from power at the Centre.

A senior Janata Dal (United) leader, who was a minister in the previous regime, said that the demands to reconstitute boards and corporations were raised at appropriate platforms within the organisation after the change in regime in August this year. “Many posts are filled up in the boards and corporation by administrative officials for want of the political appointment for many months,” he said.

Former director of AN Sinha Institute of Social Sciences DM Diwakar feared that the reconstitutions of boards, corporations, and commissions could be a ticklish issue for the government to deal with if its reluctance to reframe the 20-point programme committees and constitute the common minimum programme (CMP) is any hint. “Congress and the left parties have been asking for the CMP and constitution of the coordination committees, but JD(U) and the RJD are dragging on the issue on one pretext or the other,” said Diwakar, adding that the Congress and left parties, which are on the margin in the governance could ask for enhanced share in the boards and corporations.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON