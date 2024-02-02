Nitish Kumar's new ministers yet to be assigned portfolios days after oath. Bihar deputy CM explains why

It's been almost a week since the new Bihar government led by Nitish Kumar was sworn-in after parting ways with the Mahagathbandhan. The 70-year-old Janata Parivar veteran took oath along with two deputy chief ministers and six other ministers in Patna. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar with deputy chief ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha during death anniversary function of Mahatma Gandhi at Gandhi Ghat in Patna, Bihar,(Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times)

There has been no word on the allotment of portfolios to the newly sworn-in ministers. Rashtriya Janata Dal, now an opposition party after being dumped by Kumar, mocked the ruling NDA dispensation for its ‘inability’ to decide on portfolio allocation and cabinet expansion.

When questioned on the delay, Bihar deputy chief minister Samrat Choudhary said both the cabinet expansion and portfolio allocation are the prerogative of the CM.

“These things will be dealt with without any difficulty. The RJD should remember its own track record. In 1995, it had run a government for nearly a year and a half, with just 12 ministers”, Choudhary, who is also the state BJP chief, told PTI.

The BJP leader was referring to the RJD government headed by Lalu Prasad, who was then with the undivided Janata Dal. The state included what is now Jharkhand and the state's assembly strength was 324.

In our government, everything is going on smoothly. We already have nine members in the cabinet, including the CM. Besides there are two deputy CMs. There is no problem anywhere," he added.



Sources told PTI that the portfolios will have to be allocated by next week ahead of the budget session of the assembly that begins on February 12, the day Nitish Kumar's new government seeks vote of confidence.

BJP-JD(U) tussle over Home portfolio

As per the PTI report, the Home portfolio is the bone of contention between the two ruling allies BJP and JD(U). During his nearly two-decade long chief ministerial stint, Kumar has kept this crucial portfolio with himself. But the BJP now wants the Home department for control over the Bihar police.



‘Need two ministerial berths’

On the other hand, NDA ally Hindustan Awam Morcha (Secular), has demanded two ministerial berths in the new cabinet.

“If an independent MLA can get a ministry, we have four MLAs and an MLC. We should get at least two ministerial berths. I have spoken to CM Nitish Kumar, Union minister Nityanand Rai and home minister Amit Shah. They haven't said anything. We are hopeful of getting one more portfolio,” HAM (S) chief and former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi told ANI. His son Santosh Suman has been sworn in as a minister in the new government.



(With PTI, ANI inputs)