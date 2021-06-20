Nitish likely to meet PM today; speculations rise about JD(U)’s share in Union cabinet

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president JP Nadda and others in New Delhi on Monday, said party functionaries on Sunday.

The visit is significant as it is taking place amidst rising speculations about expanding the Union cabinet and JD(U)’s long-awaited representation in it. However, other essential issues like Bihar’s battle with the Covid-19 pandemic and floods are also likely to be addressed in the talks.

Kumar had last met the PM in February this year, when he had backed the farm laws, describing them in the interest of farmers in the face of protests by the farmers’ bodies. This will be the second meeting of Kumar with the PM since assuming power last year, as he mostly remained confined to the state due to the second wave of the pandemic.

JD-U president RCP Sinha has already said that the party should get respectable representation in the Union cabinet and the party should be consulted in this regard. “The JD(U) is a part of the NDA and the allies should get respect in a coalition,” he had said just a few days ago.

The JD(U) has 16 Lok Sabha members. In 2019, the party at the last moment decided not to have symbolic participation in the Union cabinet with just one minister. Kumar had categorically said then that his party was in the NDA, though it would have been better had all allies got proportional representation in the Cabinet.

BJP had then offered just one berth to the JD(U), while the latter wanted more. It remains to be seen how many JD-U could get this time, considering the growing expectation within the party and BJP not in a position to upset its crucial ally at this stage.

LJP factor is also likely to play a role. The virtual split in the LJP, say sources, may also figure in the discussion. With both factions of the LJP also staking claim to the ministerial berth caused by the death of Ram Vilas Paswan, Kumar’s preference may not be with Chirag, who has been openly critical of him. The JD(U) is still upset with Chirag for reducing it to the third position by fielding candidates against the party.

“It is the prerogative of the Prime Minister who he wants in the Union cabinet. Due to tug of war within the LJP, JD(U) may get a better share as the BJP would like the matter within the LJP to settle before inducting anyone from the party,” said a senior party leader.

The JD(U), on the other hand, has focused on adding pace to the vaccination drive, which is likely to pick up momentum from Monday. Party president RCP Singh on Sunday addressed the workers virtually and asked them to visit every household to remove the misconceptions, if any, and encourage the people to go for Covid vaccination.

Meanwhile, during his visit to New Delhi on Monday, the CM will also inaugurate the new Bihar Sadan located in Dwarka.

