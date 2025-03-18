Nitish to address Indian students at Harvard Kennedy School online

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been invited to participate in an online discussion by the Harvard Kennedy School Law and Policy Student Group and the Indian student community, especially the students of Bihar. This online discussion will be on the topic “Bihar’s vision for the next decade -- educated, prosperous and capable.” Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during the Budget session of the state Assembly, in Patna, on Tuesday. (PTI)

Giving this information and sharing the details, Rajya Sabha MP and JD-U working president Sanjay Jha said that the CM would virtually share his vision for Bihar in the next 10 years and how he has transformed it into an emerging hub from a sick state by putting the state on the development path.

“Bihar’s journey from being classified as ‘BIMARU ‘ to becoming an emerging growth hub has been remarkable. Your leadership in governance, economic development, education and infrastructure development has transformed the state’s trajectory, making it an important case study for aspiring policy makers and global scholars. Your insight on Bihar’s progress and roadmap for the coming decade will be invaluable,” says the invitation letter.

The letter further says that the session would be an “excellent opportunity for students, faculty members and researchers to have an understanding of the Bihar development model, challenges and future ambitions”.

In the invitation letter, time has been sought from Bihar CM to participate in the online discussion in April and provide guidance.

Jha said that it was a matter of pride for Bihar that the CM would speak on the Bihar turnaround story and a prestigious global institution has shown interest after studying the way the state has moved ahead.

Few years ago, Nitish had also spoken at a virtual doubtable of global leaders on “Climate Ambition” convened by the United Nations, underlining his government’s climate change mitigation initiatives under the Jal-Jeevan-Hariyali (JJH) mission.

Jha said that Nitish Kumar’s address would mainly revolves around Bihar’s journey to become an aspirational state, its economic growth story, infrastructure growth, good governance and the focus on important on social causes and the roadmap ahead.