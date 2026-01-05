Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday unveiled a life-size statue of former deputy chief minister and Padma Bhushan awardee late Sushil Kumar Modi on the occasion of his birth anniversary and paid tributes by laying flowers at the Sushil Modi Memorial Park in Rajendra Nagar. Nitish unveils life-size statue of late dy CM Sushil Modi

The CM also attended the birth anniversary programme at SK Memorial Hall organised by the Sushil Kumar Modi Memorial Research Institute.

Speaking on the occasion, BJP state president Sanjay Sarawagi thanked the chief minister and members of his Cabinet for installing the statue at Rajendra Nagar Park. He said Sushil Modi began his public life as an RSS volunteer and worked for many years in student politics.

“He played a key role in strengthening the organisation and displayed administrative efficiency as the deputy chief minister of Bihar. He was an epitome of loyalty, fearlessness and honesty,” Sarawagi said, adding that no one had ever raised questions over his integrity during his political career.

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, while remembering Sushil Modi, said that Nitish Kumar and Sushil Modi had worked together for a long time and that even after the alliance broke, Sushil Modi guided the party in its political fight.

He said that as Leader of the Opposition, Sushil Modi kept the government on its toes and that his financial management was unprecedented. Choudhary appealed to the people, especially BJP workers, to fulfil Sushil Modi’s vision for Bihar’s development.

The event was attended by several Union ministers and state government ministers.

Programme coordinator Sanjay Gupta of the Sushil Kumar Modi Memorial Research Institute expressed gratitude to the Centre and the Bihar government for conferring the Padma Bhushan on Sushil Modi and for unveiling his statue in Patna.

