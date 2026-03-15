Nitish winds up 3rd leg of Samriddhi Yatra, gifts schemes worth ₹480 cr in Sheikhpura, Begusarai

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar winded up the third leg of his Samriddhi Yatra on Saturday by laying foundation stones, launching works and inaugurating schemes worth over ₹480 crore in the twin districts of Sheikhpura and Begusarai. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar with Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary being garlanded during his Samriddhi Yatra at Sheikhpura, Bihar, on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The five-day tour, part of the ongoing statewide outreach, took him through ten districts in the Kosi, Seemanchal and Munger regions. Across these areas, he oversaw the launch and inauguration of development projects totaling several hundred crores, with a strong focus on infrastructure, education, health, industry, irrigation, rural governance and women’s empowerment through the Jivika self-help groups.

In Sheikhpura, the CM gifted projects worth ₹206 crore to the district. This included inauguration of 196 schemes at a cost of ₹62 crore and laying the foundation or starting work on 120 schemes valued at ₹144 crore. He inspected progress on announcements made during earlier visits, reviewed model representations and directed officials to speed up pending works.

Key highlights in Sheikhpura included the inauguration of advanced labs—such as Astro/Robotics/VR, astronomy and virtual reality—at a high school in Sarva village. He interacted with students there, encouraging them to study diligently, take interest in scientific research and stay focused on their goals. “Study diligently, cultivate a keen interest in scientific pursuits and research activities, and remain steadfastly focused on their goals,” he told the children.

Later, he inaugurated a newly built Panchayat Sarkar Bhawan in Sarva by cutting the ribbon and unveiling the foundation stone plaque, and remotely did the same for eight other such buildings in the district. Inspecting the Sarva facility, he remarked that these buildings would bring all government services under one roof for villagers, making administration more accessible. “The Panchayat government building has been constructed well. With its completion, residents of the panchayat will now be able to access all government services under one roof,” he observed.

The Chief Minister also reviewed stalls set up by various departments, interacted with Jivika didis (women from self-help groups), and distributed symbolic cheques— ₹15.18 crore to 3,601 groups and ₹34.87 crore to 1,425 others—under livelihood schemes. He praised their efforts and urged them to keep progressing.

In Begusarai, projects worth ₹274 crore were launched, covering 400 schemes. This included inaugurating 211 works at ₹165 crore and laying foundations for 189 at ₹109 crore. He inspected the ongoing construction of a government medical college and hospital, stressing timely completion, proper housing for doctors and staff, and smooth access roads.

The CM visited industrial units in the Begusarai industrial area, inaugurated facilities like Nature Polyplast Ltd and others, and laid the foundation for a few new projects. He highlighted the push for industrial growth across Bihar.

Later at a function in BIADA ground at Begusarai, he distributed symbolic cheques for loans to thousands of Jeevika self-help workers ( ₹578 crore-plus), handed over keys of e-rickshaws to beneficiaries along with registration certificates, and support under various livelihood and farmer schemes to the beneficiaries. He lauded works of Jeevika groups for their hard work and assured continued support from the government.

During the yatra, the CM reviewed progress in various schemes including widening of roads, construction of bypasses, building of irrigation channels, construction of colleges and development of fair grounds. He asked officials for expeditious implementation of development projects and emphasized inclusive growth in education, health, agriculture and law and order sectors.

Deputy chief ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, water resources minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary and local MPs and MLAs, accompanied the CM during Samriddhi yatra events in various districts. The event was aimed at directly connecting with people and monitoring development on the ground.