‘Nitish-led Bihar’: Rajnath removes leadership haze

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday sought to uplift the mood of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in poll-bound Bihar by offering key strategies for electoral success and addressing any uncertainty within the ranks regarding leadership. Union defence minister Rajnath Singh being garlanded during BJP State Working Committee meeting at Gyan Bhawan in Patna Wednesda. (Santosh Kuma/HT)

He backed the chief minister Nitish Kumar’s leadership and exhorted the gathering to ensure that the state follows the progressive streak it has gained during the NDA rule.

“Time has come to form the NDA government again in Bihar which has seen badlao (change or progress) under Nitish Kumar and we should vow to make it a developed Bihar under Nitish Kumar. Bihar will grow only under the NDA,” said Singh.

The party later passed political resolutions regarding the development that has taken place in 11 years of PM Narendra Modi and 20 years of Bihar under the leadership of CM Nitish Kumar. “We will go among the people and present before them the development work done by the Central and Bihar governments,” said deputy CM Samrat Choudhary at a press conference in the middle of the day-long event.

The party also passed a Vijay Sankalp resolution to win by a thumping majority.

Motivating the party workers, Singh said, “You all are not ordinary workers; you are the creators of Golden Bihar. This is the moment when, getting inspired by your history, you will work towards the upcoming elections. This is not just a party meeting, but a resolution meeting, and this resolution will take Bihar and India forward.” He added that the government has fulfilled all the promises made in the manifesto.

He asked the party workers to draw inspiration from Bihar’s history and work towards the upcoming state assembly polls and advised them to reach out to every house. “We must instil this very belief in the heart of every resident of Bihar,” he added.

Singh further said that the reason the BJP has established itself as the largest political party in the world is that everyone works with the spirit of a worker, regardless of their position in the party.

The defence minister said that while the Indian public has lost trust in some leaders, the BJP had confronted the challenge head-on by working consistently to restore faith through transparent governance and strong leadership.

Opposition targeted

Rajnath also hit out at the opposition Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), stating that their only motivation is to stay in power while the BJP remains inspired by the idea of nation-building.The BJP’s objective remains that people of the country lead a dignified life, he added.

Taking a dig at RJD chief Lalu Prasad, he said that he never respected Jananayak Karpuri Thakur from the heart. At the same time, PM Narendra Modi honoured Karpuri Thakur by giving him the Bharat Ratna award. Touching on the alleged disrespect shown by the RJD president, Singh said, “Lalu Prasad has demeaned Ambedkar. But don’t expect an apology from RJD.”

Bihar BJP later passed a motion condemning RJD president Lalu Prasad for “insulting” Babasaheb Ambedkar.

The state executive also passed a resolution criticising the “appeasement politics” of Mahagathbandhan helmed by Lalu Prasad’s RJD, which has been opposing the Waqf Act.

“We oppose the appeasement politics of Lalu Yadav and the Mahagathbandhan,” read the resolution while criticising Tejashwi Yadav, and Congress leaders Kanhaiya Kumar and Imran Pratapgarhi, who had attended a mammoth rally held here a couple of days ago in protest against the Waqf Act.

“These leaders spoke of throwing the Waqf Act into the dustbin. The legislation has been passed by Parliament. Their stance is anti-Constitution. Their stand is in line with the politics of appeasement, much to the detriment of Pasmandas, the backward sections among Muslims, who have been victims of oppression for centuries,” the resolution said.

It added, “The BJP will never compromise on the welfare of any section of society. The Waqf Amendment Act was an important step in the direction of social reforms taking place in the country. Its benefits will be reaped by generations to come. We thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the same”.

The resolution also touched upon the 50 years of the Emergency, and alleged that the “lives of many generations were wasted behind (Indira Gandhi’s) slogan ‘Garibi Hatao’. “It was under Modi that 27 crore people have been able to overcome poverty,” it read.