‘No one learns’: Tejashwi Yadav on BPSC paper leak, says careers being played with
- Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav earlier said the BPSC should be renamed from the Bihar Public Service Commission to ‘Bihar Public Paper Leak Commission’ in wake of the paper leak issue.
Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav on Monday called the paper leak incident in the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) “unfortunate, sad and condemnable”.
The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader said that such incidents have happened multiple times in “various exams, including school papers”.
“But no one learns. We have taken this up several times, but to no avail. Students' lives are being played with,” Tejashwi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Yadav’s latest attack on the Nitish Kumar-led government in Bihar comes a day after he wrote to Twitter that the BPSC should be renamed as “Bihar Public Paper Leak Commission”.
“Bihar Public Service Commission, which ruined the lives of crores of youth and candidates of Bihar, should now be renamed as ‘Bihar Public Paper Leak Commission’,” his post on the micro-blogging site, roughly translated from Hindi, read.
The BPSC that is held to select candidates for government jobs in Bihar was cancelled on Sunday after a portion of the question paper was leaked ahead of the test, a statement from the commission said.
It was cancelled on the recommendation of a three-member inquiry committee formed by BPSC chairman RK Mahajan.
Commission secretary Juit Singh, who led the inquiry panel along with two deputy secretaries of the BPSC Manoj Kumar and Kundan Kumar, said there was foul play at an examination centre.
“The commission was informed about [the] question paper leak and reports of it getting viral around 12.06pm through WhatsApp by a TV channel, but the exam had commenced by then,” Singh told Hindustan Times.
The BPSC secretary further said the question paper of Set C seemed to have been leaked around 11.30pm Saturday when the “seal of question papers was opened from one of the centres”. The exam commenced at 12noon on Sunday, Singh said.
Several aspirants learnt about the paper leak once they came out of the exam centres, leading to protests by agitated candidates in some areas.
The chief minister told reporters outside his party Janata Dal (United) office on Sunday evening that he would discuss the matter with officials. The BPSC has asked the state police chief to investigate the matter.
More than six lakh candidates appeared for the exam this year, with it being held in as many as 1,083 centres across Bihar.
